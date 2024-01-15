The YMCA of Greater Providence will receive $200,000 to help Stages of Freedom swim lessons to more children of color.

The funding, which was announced by Senator Jack Reed, will go toward providing free six-month memberships to low-income families so that their children can participate in swim classes at no cost.

The YMCA says that Black children drown five times more often than their white peers. This new initiative is part of an effort to change that statistic by providing more opportunities for young people to learn how to swim.

“Swimming is good for physical and mental health and just plain fun for kids. But over the years, systemic barriers and historical disparities — including segregation, discrimination, and lack of access to swimming pools — have hindered many children in the Black community from learning to swim,” said Stages of Freedom Executive Director Ray Rickman.

Rickman believes that this program will change lives and save lives. He says that he is thrilled that Senator Jack Reed has seen the importance of investing in youth programs that can empower young people.

“At Stages of Freedom, it is our dream that one day, all the youth of Rhode Island will have equal access to job training, education, recreational opportunities, and food and housing. We believe that providing swimming lessons for the 25,000 low-income youth in our community who cannot swim is difficult and easy. We are thrilled that Senator Jack Reed shares our view of what is possible and with this generous federal funding we are taking another big step toward that goal. On behalf of young people in all of our 39 cities and towns, we thank our illustrious Senator,” said Ray Rickman, Executive Director of Stages of Freedom.

