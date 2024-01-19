Here are the highlights from news and events that took place in the Rhode Island General Assembly this week, as assembled by the Legislative Press Bureau.

For more information on any of these items, visit http://www.rilegislature.gov/pressrelease.

Governor submits FY 2025 state budget proposal

Governor Daniel McKee submitted his FY 2025 state budget proposal to the General

Assembly this week. The $13.7 billion proposal (2024-H 7225) was introduced by

House Finance Committee Chairman Marvin L. Abney (D-Dist. 73, Newport,

Middletown). Both the House and Senate Finance Committees will hold public

hearings on the budget proposal over the next several months.

General Assembly hears State of the State address

Both houses of the General Assembly met in grand committee Tuesday to hear Gov.

Daniel McKee’s State of the State address. Governor McKee spoke of last year’s

accomplishments, including improved school attendance, a record number of jobs at

Quonset, an improved fiscal outlook, and being among the best states in the nation to

raise a family. He also spoke of his goal to improve RICAS scores and to raise per

capita income $20,000 by 2030.

Senate passes bill to name Amica Pavilion media room after Bill ReynoldsThe Senate passed legislation (2024-S 2034) introduced by Sen. Frank S. Lombardi

(D-Dist. 26, Cranston) that would name the media work room in the Amica Mutual

Pavilion in honor of Bill Reynolds, the beloved Providence Journal columnist who

died in July. The measure now moves to the House of Representatives, where Rep.

Evan Patrick Shanley (D-Dist. 24, Warwick, East Greenwich) has introduced similar

legislation (2024-H 7221).

Sen. Lawson, Rep. Giraldo bill would expand parental, caregiving leave

Senate Majority Whip Valarie Lawson (D-Dist. 14, East Providence) and Rep. Joshua

J. Giraldo (D-Dist. 56, Central Falls) are sponsoring legislation (2024-S 2121, 2024-

H 7171) to expand Rhode Island’s Temporary Caregiver Insurance (TCI) program

from six weeks to 12 and expand the definition of a critically ill family member to

include grandchildren, siblings and “care recipients.”

Rep. Spears, Sen. Gu introduce coastal resiliency bill

Rep. Tina Spears (D-Dist. 36 Charlestown, New Shoreham, South Kingstown,

Westerly) and Sen. Victoria Gu (D-Dist. 38, Westerly, Charlestown, South

Kingstown) are sponsoring legislation (2024-H 7022) to create and maintain a

statewide coastal resiliency plan to address the effects of rising sea levels and

increased flooding along Rhode Island’s rivers and coasts.

East Bay legislators request I-195 West bridge updates

Several legislators representing the East Bay wrote to Rhode Island Department of

Transportation Director Peter Alviti to request regular updates concerning the

reconstruction and repair of the I-195 West bridge. The letter requests regular detailed

updates from RIDOT on the construction and repair of the I-195 westbound bridge

and updates on the expected timeline for when the bridge will be fully operational.

DiMario, Alzate join organizations for same day voter registration rally

Sen. Alana M. DiMario (D-Dist. 36, Narragansett, North Kingstown, New Shoreham)

and Rep. Karen Alzate (D-Dist. 60, Pawtucket, Central Falls) joined more than 30

community organizations from across Rhode Island at a rally in the State House in

support of putting a question on the November 2024 ballot to allow Rhode Island to

enact same day voter registration. Rhode Island’s current 30-day voter registration

deadline is the longest in the nation.

Martin Luther King Jr. Commission’s annual celebration held

The Martin Luther King Jr. State Holiday Commission held its annual celebration of

the life of the great civil rights leader. The official holiday commemoration included

remarks by commission members, state and religious leaders, several musical

presentations, and a number of awards were presented. Deputy Speaker Raymond A.

Hull (D-Dist. 6, Providence, North Providence), who chairs the MLK State Holiday

Commission that annually organizes and hosts the celebration, served as master of

ceremonies.