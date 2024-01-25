The Jamestown Arts Center and the Newport String Project warm the Winter months with a concert performance on February 3 from 3-4:30 pm.

The resident ensemble, Newport String Quartet, will feature vibrant chamber music from Spanish-speaking regions of the globe.

From a musical homage to Don Quixote to a rarely heard Mexican masterpiece, to dances from Panama, and a Cuban huapango–audiences won’t want to miss this celebration of Latin America.

Ealaín McMullin, Newport String Project Artistic Director, shares: “As a string quartet, we love to bring music and visual art together to create multidimensional experiences for our audiences. The Jamestown Arts Center is a true cultural gem, and we can’t wait to bring this incredible music to the space.”

The program features:

William Grant Still, Danzas de Panama

Gabriela Lena Frank, Quijotadas (2007)

Alfonso de Elías, String Quartet no 2

Paquito d’Rivera, Wapango

The program will be performed by Newport String Quartet resident musicians Ealaín McMullin, violinist; Jacob MacKay, cellist; Kenneth Trotter, violinist; and Santiago Vazquez-Loredo, violist.

Tickets are available at jamestownartcenter.org/events for $20 General Admission or $35 Supporter Level.