Courtesy of the Newport String Project

The Jamestown Arts Center and the Newport String Project warm the Winter months with a concert performance on February 3 from 3-4:30 pm.

The resident ensemble, Newport String Quartet, will feature vibrant chamber music from Spanish-speaking regions of the globe.

From a musical homage to Don Quixote to a rarely heard Mexican masterpiece, to dances from Panama, and a Cuban huapango–audiences won’t want to miss this celebration of Latin America. 

Ealaín McMullin, Newport String Project Artistic Director, shares: “As a string quartet, we love to bring music and visual art together to create multidimensional experiences for our audiences. The Jamestown Arts Center is a true cultural gem, and we can’t wait to bring this incredible music to the space.”

The program features:

William Grant Still, Danzas de Panama

Gabriela Lena Frank, Quijotadas (2007)

Alfonso de Elías, String Quartet no 2

Paquito d’Rivera, Wapango

The program will be performed by Newport String Quartet resident musicians Ealaín McMullin, violinist; Jacob MacKay, cellist; Kenneth Trotter, violinist; and Santiago Vazquez-Loredo, violist.

Tickets are available at jamestownartcenter.org/events for $20 General Admission or $35 Supporter Level. 

Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What'sUpNewp. He has been involved with the award-winning local news website since shortly after its launch in 2012, leading it to be named Best Local News Blog in Rhode Island by Rhode Island Monthly readers in 2018, 2019, and 2020. Ryan has spent 38 years living in Rhode Island, and after making Newport his home for more than a decade, he recently moved to Alexandria, Virginia to support his wife's career opportunity. Despite this move, Ryan continues to focus solely on What'sUpNewp and travels back to Newport at least once a month. He is dedicated to building the site into the go-to news source for Newport and beyond. Ryan is also a member of several organizations, including the Board of Directors for Potter League for Animals.