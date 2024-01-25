The Jamestown Arts Center and the Newport String Project warm the Winter months with a concert performance on February 3 from 3-4:30 pm.
The resident ensemble, Newport String Quartet, will feature vibrant chamber music from Spanish-speaking regions of the globe.
From a musical homage to Don Quixote to a rarely heard Mexican masterpiece, to dances from Panama, and a Cuban huapango–audiences won’t want to miss this celebration of Latin America.
Ealaín McMullin, Newport String Project Artistic Director, shares: “As a string quartet, we love to bring music and visual art together to create multidimensional experiences for our audiences. The Jamestown Arts Center is a true cultural gem, and we can’t wait to bring this incredible music to the space.”
The program features:
William Grant Still, Danzas de Panama
Gabriela Lena Frank, Quijotadas (2007)
Alfonso de Elías, String Quartet no 2
Paquito d’Rivera, Wapango
The program will be performed by Newport String Quartet resident musicians Ealaín McMullin, violinist; Jacob MacKay, cellist; Kenneth Trotter, violinist; and Santiago Vazquez-Loredo, violist.
Tickets are available at jamestownartcenter.org/events for $20 General Admission or $35 Supporter Level.