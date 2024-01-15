The Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County (ACA) is currently accepting applications for the 2024 Artist Award. This annual award provides $1,000 in funding to support artistic endeavors throughout Newport County.

ACA is seeking submissions from artists of all backgrounds, identities, and artistic disciplines. The award is open to residents and those who offer artistic programs in the six Newport County communities. Applicants may propose an individual project or work collaboratively.

According to the ACA, “Applicants must be a supporter of ACA at the time of submission. Memberships may be purchased via the website or by sending a check to Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County, P.O. Box 4334, Middletown, RI 02842.”

Stringent, Newport Children’s Theatre, Out of the Box Theatre, Ali Kenner Brodsky, Jessica Slocum, Jason Tranchida and Matthew Lawrence, Taleen Batalian, Newport Public Art, the DeBlois Gallery, and Mark Stickney are past recipients of the award. The winners of the 2024 award will be announced at the ACA’s Raise Up the Arts fundraiser on June 26, 2024, at the Wyndham Newport Hotel in Middletown.

Applications for the 2024 Artist Award are open now through March 1, 2024. More information is available on the ACA website.