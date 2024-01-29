Newport City Council will host a workshop on Wednesday, January 31.

The workshop will be held regarding “Capital Improvement Program and Potential Staffing Reorganization,” according to a notice of the City Council Workshop shared by the City of Newport on January 26.

What’sUpNewp has reached out to Newport Mayor Xay for more background on the potential staffing reorganization.

The workshop, which is open to the public, will take place at 5 pm in the City Council Chamber at Newport City Hall.