This year’s annual Kids Count, while recognizing some gains in Rhode Island, shows instead a dire situation for children who are in foster care, are members of minority groups, or those that live in poverty. The report was issued today with a long list of recommendations, many seeking funding for new or existing programs.

Most striking may be the findings of children in foster care, with only 52 percent graduating high school in four years, compared to 83 percent in general. The report goes on to say that “less than 1 percent of youth in foster care obtain a college degree.”

The differences in the haves and have-nots are clear in educational attainment and employment.

To address the problems, Kids Count, without getting specific, recommends programs from funding educational programs, including tuition assistance; addressing affordable housing, job training support, assuring equitable education for low-income students and students of color, and more.

Here are some highlights of the report:

Rhode Island leads the nation in the fewest number of teens, 16 to 19, who are neither in school nor working at 3 percent. Nationally, 7 percent of teens are neither in school nor working.

In 2020, among youth aged 16 to 24, one in four Native American young men were neither in school nor working. For Native American women, it was slightly less, at 23 percent. Some 20 percent of Black males and 15 percent of black women were neither in school nor working. That compares to 12 percent for all young adults, 16 to 24, who were either not in school or working.

The fastest growing population in the U.S. is multilanguage learners, in Rhode Island that number grew by 88 percent from 2011-2012 to 2021-2022.

Some 40 percent of undocumented youth drop out of high school, compared to 8 percent of documented students.

A third of what Kids Count calls “opportunity youth” (formerly called “disconnected youth”) live in poverty, have difficulty living independently, are more likely not to earn a high school diploma, and is a precursor to homelessness.

In 2022, 170 youth or young adults stayed in emergency shelters or transitional housing.

As the Rhode Island Department of Education has noted, chronic absenteeism is growing, and is more prevalent among minorities, low-income students, multi-language learners, and students with disabilities.

There are large gaps in college completion, with 43 percent of low-income students completing college within six years, compared to 75 percent of higher-income students.

While looking to address many of the issues raised, Kids Count recommended funding programs, job development, and training programs in several areas:

Create a Homeless and Foster Student Liaison position, informing prospective students about opportunities for financial aid, and providing additional support for homeless youth and former foster youth.

Several suggestions for funding programs. Equitable education for low-income students and students of color. For early college and career readiness programs. Tuition waiver program for current and former foster youth.

Off job locating and training support for youth over 14 (working age).

Support pregnant and parenting students by making on-campus childcare and other affordable options available.

Promote targeted workforce development services for multilingual learners and immigrant youth and young adults, including job coaching and searching, and mentorship.

Provide transportation to and from education and work opportunities.

See the full report here.