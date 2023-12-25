Here are the weekly road construction reports from the Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority (RITBA) and Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT).

All schedules are weather-dependent.

Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority

December 24 – 30, 2023

Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge

Upcoming improvements in the roadway between the old toll plaza and the bridge which are set to begin October 16, 2023, and continue through April 2024, will impact travel times for those crossing the Newport Pell Bridge. To read the Travel Advisory concerning the improvements, CLICK HERE. To read the latest Project Update and Frequently Asked Questions, CLICK HERE.

Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge.

Route 138 Connector

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Route 138 Connector.

Mount Hope Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Mount Hope Bridge.

Sakonnet River Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Sakonnet River Bridge.

Rhode Island Department of Transportation

December 23 – 29, 2023

Interstate Highway Restrictions

I-95 North Viaduct, Providence

Providence: I-95 North, after the Downtown Providence exit (Exit 37/old Exit 22), use caution when traveling through the area, motorists traveling North on I-95 should stay in the LEFT lanes, those traveling to Rt. 146 North should stay in the CENTER lane to access new bridge ramp, only state offices exit traffic should be in the RIGHT lane.



Providence: Rte. 146 North, from I-95 North to Admiral St., right lane closed for milling and paving, Sat. (Dec. 23), 6 a.m.-9 a.m.



Providence: I-95 at Exit 37 B,C,D, various ramp closures for signage installation, Tues. – Fri. (Dec. 29) nights, 11 p.m. – 6 a.m. Follow signed detour.



Providence: I-95, from Exit 37A to Exit 39A, alternating lane closures for construction, Tues. – Fri. (Dec. 29) nights, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Learn more about the project

Washington Bridge, East Providence/Providence

East Providence/Providence: Bypass lanes for I-195 West traffic from East Providence to Providence are now open. This temporary traffic pattern will allow two lanes of travel westbound and two lanes of travel eastbound – all operating on the eastbound Washington Bridge.

Learn more

New Traffic Pattern

Cumberland: I-295, over Rte. 122 (Mendon Rd.), at the Mendon Rd. Bridge, travel lanes reduced from three to two for bridge work through late 2024.

Weekday

Cranston: I-295, from Phenix Ave. to Scituate Ave. overpass, left & right lane closures for survey work, Tues. – Fri., 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.Back to top

Other Limited Access Highway Restrictions

Reconstruction of Route 146 (Lincoln/North Smithfield)

Lincoln: I-295, at Rte. 146, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Tues.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.



Lincoln: Rte. 146, from Rte. 116 to Rte. 99, road closed for bridge work, Tues.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detour.



Lincoln/North Smithfield: Rte. 146, from Rte. 99 to Rte. 146A, alternating lane closures for roadwork, Tues.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.



North Smithfield: Rte. 146, from Rte. 146A to the Mass. line, alternating lane closures for road construction, Tues.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.



North Smithfield: Sayles Hill Rd. East, from Rte. 146 to Rte. 99, partial road closure (Sayles Hill Rd. West) for road construction, Tues.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Follow signed detour.

North Smithfield: Sayles Hill Rd. West, from Rte. 146 to Iron Mine Hill Rd., alternating lane closures for road construction, Tues.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

North Smithfield: Travel lanes have shifted at the Rte. 146/Rte. 146A (Exit 10) interchange, with the following changes:

Rte. 146 North: both travel lanes have shifted to the right

Rte. 146 North, at Exit 10 (Rte. 146A): ramp narrowing at the exit from two lanes to one

Rte. 146A South, at the off-ramp to Rte. 146 South: travel lanes have been narrowed

Learn more about the project

Route 37 Improvements (Cranston/Warwick)

Cranston: Pontiac Ave., from Sockanosset Cross Rd. to the Rte. 37 East ramps, alternating lane closures for roadwork, Thurs., 9 a.m.-3 p.m., and Fri., 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Learn more about the project

6/10 Interchange Project (Providence)

Route 10

Rte. 10 South, all lanes shift to the left near the Broadway overpass.

Route 6

Rte. 6 West, from Rte. 6/10 split to Hartford Ave., left lane closure for construction, Tues. – Fri., 6:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

6/10 Connector

On the Connector outbound a new lane split is in place for Rte. 10 South and Rte. 6 West, several hundred feet south of its previous location. Lanes are narrow.

Affected City Streets

The Tobey St. and Harris Ave. on-ramps are closed. Follow signed detours.

Traffic shifted on the Broadway and Westminster St. bridges over the highway.

Westminster St. on-ramp to Rte. 10 South is closed. Follow signed detour.

Project-wide

Periodic one-lane closures possible along Rte. 10 and Rte. 6 on off-peak hours, Mon.-Fri.

Learn more about the project

Temporary Ramp Closures

Lincoln: The on-ramps from Breakneck Hill Rd. to Rte. 146 remain closed for bridge work until further notice. Follow signed detour.

New Traffic Patterns

North Providence: Rte. 146, before and after the Charles St. and Mineral Spring Ave. bridges, all lanes are shifting to the left through early fall.



Providence: All traffic on Rte. 146 South under the Hawkins St. Bridge is shifting to the right until the end of the year.

Overnight

Providence: Rte. 146, from Branch Ave. bridge to Exit 1A, alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Tues. & Wed. nights, 9 p.m. – 3 a.m.

Weekly

Cranston/Warwick: Alternating lane or shoulder closures for survey work on the following roads, Tues.-Fri., 8 a.m.-3 p.m.: Rte. 37, from I-295 to Post Rd.; Rte. 5 (Oaklawn Ave.) at Rte. 37; Glen Hills Rd., at Rte. 37; Power Rd., at Rte. 37; Rte. 2 (New London Ave.), at Rte. 37; and Rte. 1 (Post Rd.), from Maple St. to Lincoln Ave.

All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.Back to top

Metropolitan Providence

Henderson Bridge

East Providence: Henderson Pkwy. West, at the off-ramp to Massasoit, ramp closed for construction. Follow signed detour.

Learn more about the project

Temporary Bridge Closure

Johnston/North Providence: The Greystone Sluiceway Bridge on Greystone Ave. over the Woonasquatucket River, between Riverside Ave. in Johnston and Rte. 104 (Waterman Ave.) in North Providence, is closed. Follow signed detour using Waterman Ave. and Rte. 44 (Putnam Pke.)

Weekday

Cranston/Warwick: Alternating lane or shoulder closures for survey work on the following roads, Tues.-Fri., 8 a.m.-3 p.m.: Rte. 37, from I-295 to Post Rd.; Rte. 5 (Oaklawn Ave.) at Rte. 37; Glen Hills Rd., at Rte. 37; Power Rd., at Rte. 37; Rte. 2 (New London Ave.), at Rte. 37; and Rte. 1 (Post Rd.), from Maple St. to Lincoln Ave.

Continuing

Pawtucket: The Barton St. Bridge, between Broad St. and Montgomery St., is currently closed. Get Detour Maps »

Providence: Visit the City of Providence’s online calendar for traffic restrictions.

Additional lane closures for this region

may be listed under Other Limited Access Highways

All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.Back to top

East Bay

East Bay Bike Path Bridges

Barrington/Warren: Rte. 114, at the Barrington and Warren Bridges, the northbound boardwalks will remain open during demolition and construction of the bike path bridges, providing a continuous off-road path around the construction area.

Additional lane closures for this region

may be listed under Other Limited Access Highways

All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.Back to top

Newport County

Newport Pell Bridge Approaches – Phase II

Newport: The old Downtown Newport exit off Rte. 138 East is closed permanently. Please stay to the left after the old off-ramp, use one of the two lanes to turn left at the new JT Connell Connector Rd., then left again onto JT Connell Hwy. toward Farewell St. Follow the signs to Downtown Newport.

Newport: Admiral Kalbfus Rd., has moved to its final traffic configuration, with two lanes in each direction with turn lanes. Please watch for construction vehicles entering and exiting from the closed “road to nowhere” for drainage and wetland restoration work.

Newport: JT Connell Hwy., from the JT Connell Hwy. Connector Rd. to Van Zandt Ave., shoulder closures for construction, Tues.-Fri., 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

Learn more about the project

Weekday

Middletown: Aquidneck Ave., from East Main Rd. to Green End Ave., alternating one-way traffic for construction, Tues.-Fri., 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Additional lane closures for this region

may be listed under Other Limited Access Highways

All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.Back to top

Northern R.I. & Blackstone Valley

New Traffic Pattern

Cumberland: Rte. 122 (Mendon Rd.), from Rte. 116 (George Washington Hwy.) to Albion Rd., right lane closed/shifted with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone for bridge work, through May 2024.

Temporary Road Closure

Burrillville: Effective Thurs. (Dec. 21), Rte. 7 North, from Lorry Lane to Victory Hwy., road closed for pavement repair until further notice.

Additional lane closures for this region

may be listed under Other Limited Access Highways

All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.Back to top

South County

No Lane Closures Anticipated.

Additional lane closures for this region

may be listed under Other Limited Access Highways

All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.Back to top

West Bay

Airport Connector

Warwick: I-95, between the on-and-off ramps at the Airport Connector, right shoulder closures for construction, Tues.-Fri., 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.



Warwick: Airport Connector, from I-95 to the Airport entrance, left lane closures for construction, Tues.-Fri., 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Warwick: Post Rd., from Warwick Ave. to Airport Entrance, alternating lane closures for electrical work, Tues. – Fri., 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Additional lane closures for this region

may be listed under Other Limited Access Highways