Portsmouth, RI – Elaine Marie Hammond, 75, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully on December 26, 2023. She was born in Newport, RI on August 21, 1948, to the late Frank and Rosemary (Camara) Szczepaniak. Elaine was the beloved wife of the late John Hammond, and together they shared many wonderful years of marriage.

Elaine was a proud graduate of PHS, with a good sense of humor. She went on to pursue a career as a Nurse’s Aide in area Nursing Homes. She then went into the hospitality industry maintaining the Eisenhower House in Newport, RI. Finally she worked at Transcom in Portsmouth where she met the love of her life John.

Outside of work, Elaine had a passion for gardening and could often be found tending to her beautiful flowers and plants. She had a green thumb and possessed a natural talent for nurturing and maintaining her garden. Elaine also had a love for cooking, and her family and friends were fortunate enough to enjoy her delicious meals on many occasions. She enjoyed going fishing on Aquidneck Island and was a proud lifelong resident of Portsmouth.

In her free time, Elaine enjoyed sightseeing around the Ocean Drive with her late husband John. They traveled to various places, creating lasting memories together. Elaine cherished those moments and often spoke fondly of their adventures.

Elaine is survived by her brother, William Szczepaniak, and his wife Cheryl and their boys Austin & Travis who were her godchildren. Elaine also leaves behind dear friends Antonia and Joe Pereira, who cared for her with unwavering dedication during the last years of her life. She also leaves many nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles and many cousins.

Elaine will be fondly remembered for her hard work, kindhearted nature, and her unwavering love and loyalty to her family and friends. She will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Funeral Services will be private.

