Several local organizations serving the LGBTQIA+ community will receive grants as part of $90,000 in grant money awarded by the Rhode Island Foundation.

The grants will be distributed as part of the foundation’s Equity Action Fund, which aims to support services for the LGBTQI+ community across Rhode Island. The grants are being awarded to 15 nonprofits this year, and were made possible by generous donors, according to the foundation’s president and CEO, David Cicilline.

“We are proud to have the resources to support work that helps every Rhode Islander feel safe and embraced being their authentic selves,” said Cicilline. “Thanks to the continuing generosity and commitment of donors to our Equity Action Fund, the Foundation has been able to provide uninterrupted grant support to organizations on the front lines of advocacy, youth services and health for nearly 20 years.”

Some of the programs that will be funded include the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center’s work to expand the LGBTQIA+ Safe Zone certification program, which aims to make Newport County more welcoming to LGBTQI+ residents by identifying safe spaces in the area. Newport Pride will also receive funds to support its Queer Connections program, which focuses on fostering connections and activities for the LGBTQI+ community.

“For organizations to be certified, they must meet a set of criteria, including providing staff training specific to the care of the LGBTQIA+ communities and clearly displaying their non-discrimination policy. The hope is that with increased safe zone locations in Newport County, the LGBTQIA+ community will view their surrounding community as helpful, supportive and welcoming,” said Heather Strout, executive director.

“It’s all about having a great time while connecting with like-minded individuals. We take immense pride in creating a safe and welcoming space for all members of the LGBTQIA+ community to process, express themselves and find support. Your presence matters. Together we’re building a stronger and more connected LGBTQIA+ community,” said Daniel Cano Restrepo, executive director of Newport Pride.

The other recipients include the Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre, GLBTQ Legal Advocates and Defenders, Meals on Wheels of RI, Project Weber/RENEW, Queer.Archive.Work, the Rhode Island Public Health Foundation, Sojourner House, and Youth Pride Inc.

The Equity Action Fund has been around for nearly 20 years and has awarded more than $1.2 million to dozens of organizations working on behalf of the LGBTQI+ community in Rhode Island, according to the foundation.

