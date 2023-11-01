Feld Entertainment®, the worldwide leader in live entertainment experiences, is excited to welcome Children of All Ages© to the highly anticipated North American tour of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey® The Greatest Show On Earth®. The immersive, live, family entertainment experience is unlike anything audiences have ever seen, filled with incredible feats that push the limits of human potential. The reimagined American Icon will captivate families through a 360-degree experience that brings fans into the action and the music, creating real connections between audiences and performers. Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey – The Greatest Show On Earth is returning to Providence with 6 performances at Amica Mutual Pavilion from April 26-28, 2024.

Sign up today to become a Ringling Insider Preferred Guest at Ringling.com to get exclusive access to advance pre-sale code to purchase tickets early starting today to get the best seats available before tickets go on-sale to the general public next Tuesday, November 7.

Packed with explosive excitement, The Greatest Show On Earth begins and ends with a bang! Lauren Irving, Alex Stickels, and Jan Damm join forces as Aria, Stix, and Nick Nack who serve as the soul, rhythm, and funny bone of the show, guiding audiences through an interactive and immersive experience. The music-filled journey is bursting with catchy rhythms, beats, songs, and laughter that will have audiences clapping, tapping, singing, and laughing along. As Aria, Stix, and Nick Nack serve as show guides, they encounter never-before-seen stunts, acrobatic displays, and comedic acts along the way. A globally diverse cast that includes 75 performers hailing from 18 countries including Argentina, Canada, Cuba, Ethiopia, Italy, Mongolia, Spain, Ukraine, and the United States will inspire audiences through a variety of unbelievable circus acts, including:

WHEN: Friday, April 26 7:00 PM

Saturday, April 27 11:00 AM, 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM

Sunday, April 28 12:00 PM & 4:00 PM

WHERE: Amica Mutual Pavilion – One LaSalle Square, Providence, RI 02903

TICKETS: Family-friendly ticket pricing available – tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the venue box office.

*Ticket pricing is subject to change based on market demand.