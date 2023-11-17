An enthusiastic crowd greeted “America’s Band,” when the Beach Boys brought some “Good Vibrations” to the Providence Performing Arts Center on Thursday, November 16. The iconic band rocked two solid sets of classic hits, including “Surfin’ USA,” “I Get Around,” “God Only Knows,” and “California Girls.”

The Beach Boys at PPAC (Photo: Rick Farrell)

Music fans can enjoy a pair of concerts next week at PPAC. Tickets are still available for Bush on November 21 and Joe Bonamassa on November 22. Click here for details.

WUN contributor Rick Farrell was there and shares some photos of the evening below.

