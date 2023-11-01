As part of its All In Giving program, BankNewport is pleased to announce that its “Kind Heart Warm Soles” drive to benefit organizations serving Rhode Island’s unhoused population resulted in the collection of over 1,800 pairs of new adult and children’s socks from its employees and members of the community who made donations at BankNewport’s 19 branch locations around Rhode Island between August 7th and September 12th.

Representatives from BankNewport recently delivered the collected items to six organizations that provide services to underserved populations: Conexion Latina in Newport, Connecting for Children and Families in Woonsocket, the Jonnycake Center for Hope in South Kingstown, the Mae Organization for the Homeless in Cranston, as well as Crossroads Rhode Island and the RI Coalition to End Homelessness in Providence.

“The success of our ‘Kind Heart Warm Soles’ drive is a testament to the compassion and generosity of our employees and community members,” said Jack Murphy, President & CEO, BankNewport. “By coming together for this effort, we’ve taken a step toward providing comfort and warmth to those in need. We are committed to making a positive impact on the lives of Rhode Island’s unhoused population and will continue to stand with these remarkable organizations that work tirelessly to support underserved communities.”

Since 2016, BankNewport’s “Kind Heart” campaigns have resulted in the donation of thousands of items, including socks, bedding, and personal care items to community organizations that support underserved populations throughout Rhode Island.