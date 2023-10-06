A new special legislative commission studying the economic and social effects of the short-term rental industry will meet Wednesday for overviews of the statutory definition of short-term rentals, and overviews of the short-term rental industry in the cities of Warwick and Newport.

The Special Legislative Commission to Review and Provide Recommendations for Policies that Deal with Numerous Economic and Social Short-Term Rentals Issues will meet on Wednesday, Oct. 11, at 3 p.m. in Room 101 on the first floor of the State House.

The meeting will include a brief overview by attorney Terence Livingston of Rhode Island’s statutory definition of short term rentals, followed by overviews from commission members Sean Henry, principal planner in Warwick, and Newport Mayor Xaykham (Xay) Khamsyvoravong, of the short-term rental industry in their cities. No public testimony will be taken at this meeting.

The meeting will be televised on Capitol Television on Cox Communications, channel 15 or 61 for high definition; on i3 Broadband (formerly Full Channel) on channel 15; and on Verizon, channel 34. It will also be live streamed at https://www.rilegislature.gov/ CapTV/Pages/default.aspx

The commission was created as a result of legislation (2023-H 6449) sponsored this legislative session by Rep. Lauren H. Carson (D-Dist. 75, Newport), who serves as its chairwoman. It is to review all current and existing Rhode Island statutes on short-term rentals, Department of Business Regulation registrations process and enforcement, municipal vs. state regulation, taxation, the impact on year-round and local housing markets and neighborhoods, health and safety concerns and best practice in other states and communities.

Additionally, the commission is to establish a working definition of “short-term rentals;” engage the public and community stakeholders including property owners, industry representatives, police and fire chiefs and zoning and planning officials for input; develop an understanding of the nature, extent, and scope of short-term rental activity; and identify specific benefits, problems, or issues associated with short-term rentals and how they vary from neighborhood to neighborhood and municipality to municipality.

In addition to Chairwoman Carson, Henry and Khamsyvoravong, commission members include Rep. Terri Cortvriend (D-Dist. 72, Portsmouth, Middletown); Rep. Thomas E. Noret (D-Dist. 25, Coventry, West Warwick); Rep. Robert J. Quattrocchi (R-Dist. 41, Scituate, Cranston); Division of Taxation Tax Administrator Neena S. Savage; Division of Statewide Planning Assistant Chief Roberta Groch; Rhode Island Hospitality Association Chief Operating Officer Heather R. Singleton; Rhode Island League of Cities and Towns Associate Director Jordan Day; Rhode Island Association of Realtors Vice President of Public Affairs David Salvatore; Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau President and CEO Kristen Adamo; Carol Mossa, owner of a small, owner-occupied short-term rental and Greer Gagnier, executive director and founder of the Rhode Island Short Term Rental Association.