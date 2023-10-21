Elizabeth Shovelton Brantingham, 59, of Newport, RI, passed away on October 18, 2023 surrounded by friends and family. She was the loving wife of Scott Brantingham for 38 years.

Born in Cranston, RI, she was the daughter of Louise (Foster) Shovelton and the late Richard H. Shovelton.

Elizabeth graduated from Portsmouth High School and received her Paralegal Certificate from Boston University. She was deeply proud of her eight years with the Newport Restaurant Group, where she rose from Office Manager to Corporate Administrator. Prior to her time at Newport Restaurant Group, Elizabeth embarked on diverse professional endeavors as a young professional and as she raised her children, which included working as a mortgage originator, paralegal, realtor, medical assistant, bank teller, waitress, and even managing businesses for others, including her husband’s custom carpentry business. She was the cofounder of The Newport Tartan, a nonprofit corporation that markets the city’s official tartan to give back to the city she loved by supporting organizations that make Newport a better place. Her versatility and determination shone through in every role she tackled.

Outside of her professional life, Elizabeth had a passion for animals and travel. She found peace in sailing, accomplishment in equestrian show jumping, and delight in diving into the pages of captivating books. Elizabeth was known for her meticulous planning and cherished spending quality time with her family, which brought her immense happiness and fulfillment. A heart of gold, she would step up to be a mom to friends in distress, and offer advice to those needing support. Elizabeth was a remarkable woman who touched the lives of countless individuals in her roles as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and confidant.

Elizabeth leaves behind her husband, Scott Brantingham and her son; Tyler Brantingham, his wife; Nicole Brantingham, of Cranston, her daughter; Tess Brantingham, of Newport, her mother; Louise Shovelton, of Newport, her sister; Meghan Shovelton, of Warren, her two grandchildren; Ryan Kerr, and Baby Brantingham, her nephew; Jesse Ferreira. Elizabeth leaves behind many aunts, nieces, nephews, loved ones, and friends who are family. Her loss is incalculable.

Her life will be celebrated on Friday, October 27, 2023, in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI, with visiting hours from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM and a memorial service at 7:00 PM. Burial will be private.

Donations in Elizabeth’s memory may be made to The Newport Tartan Fund where a scholarship will be created in her name to benefit local students.

