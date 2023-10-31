Dear Editor,

As residents of Middletown, we have a significant decision to make on November 7th regarding the proposed $190 million school bond. It’s imperative that we fully understand the scope of this project, the potential benefits, and the impact on our community.

The proposed project encompasses several vital components, including the construction of a new middle-high school, renovations to Middletown High School and Forest Avenue Elementary School, and the decommissioning of outdated facilities. While this may seem like an extensive undertaking, it is aimed at addressing long-standing issues in our educational infrastructure.

One key aspect to consider is the opportunity for a 55% state reimbursement on eligible expenses. The Rhode Island Housing Aid Bonus, set to expire on June 30, 2024, offers us a limited window to significantly reduce construction costs. This isn’t just about financial savings; it’s about responsible fiscal management for our town’s future.

Our students are at the center of this project. The new schools will provide them with modern, flexible classrooms and state-of-the-art facilities designed to accommodate a diverse range of learning styles and needs. By investing in our educational facilities, we are investing in the future success of our students, preparing them for the challenges and opportunities of tomorrow.

However, it’s essential to recognize that this project extends beyond the classroom. The new schools will contribute to the overall well-being of our community. They will provide spaces for public events, including a much-needed public auditorium, and enhance our athletic and recreational facilities. These improvements will make Middletown an even better place to live and work.

As November 7th approaches, I encourage all residents to seek accurate and unbiased information about this crucial bond proposal. Attend meetings, engage in community discussions, and consult reliable sources to ensure you are well-informed. The Town’s website is a useful resource, addressing many central questions and concerns regarding the new school project, and can be accessed at the following URL: https://mdl.town/NewSchool. This decision holds the potential to shape the future of our town for generations to come.

Let us come together as a community, driven by our shared vision for a better Middletown. Let us recognize the importance of making informed decisions and consider the potential benefits of this project for our students and our community as a whole.

On November 7th, I urge you to exercise your right to vote, with the knowledge that your decision will influence the path our town takes. Let’s make our choice with care and consideration for the future we envision for Middletown.

Sincerely,

Shawn J. Brown, Town Administrator