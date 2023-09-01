More than a year since RIDOT started renumbering exits on I-95, the burning question is: How long will those “Old Exit (X)” plaques stay in place? For a state that prides itself on giving directions by “Where the Almacs used to be,” when that chain went out of business decades ago, rust might set in first.

The impetus for changing the system was to bring the state into line with the Federal system of exits aligning with mile markers. However, there is a theory in the southwest corner of the state that it was just a plot to deprive Rhode Island of its freedom. Just kidding, but you know how resistant some people are to change in this state. Simply visit an Ocean State Job Lot and see they are still selling vintage “Benny’s” t-shirts!

Another question comes to mind: Is anyone paying attention to the new exit numbers? Since residents are more likely to know the exits they use, we asked RIDOT if they had gathered any information on the effectiveness of the new system. A spokesman there offered this reply, “We have received very little feedback on the new numbering system, mostly inquiries on when their GPS systems may get the new numbers. We worked closely with the popular mapping companies and informed them as we made the changes and often times the maps were updated within a few days.” The inference being that not many are paying attention, and most will go back to giving directions by picking the most obscure local landmark from the past (Hospital Trust Bank branch, Dutchland Farms store, or Benny’s), to confound any unfortunate out-of-towner.

One positive to come out of the renumbering? The exit for T.F. Green Airport is no longer Exit 13. Seriously, there are no 13th floors in hotels. They couldn’t have skipped that number when originally assigning the exit numbers. Some people aren’t nervous enough about flying, Rhode Island had to add that last, little taunt as they exit the highway? It’s almost as bad as the iconic Dirty Harry question, “Do you feel lucky?”

As for the question of rust forming on the signs, that shouldn’t be an issue either, RIDOT says the “Old Exit” signs will probably start being removed by the end of this year or early next year. By that time, all the major mapping apps will have the necessary info on the exits and numbers, and that seems to matter more now than where the A&P, Burger Chef, or Apex used to be.