Bristol, RI -Gregory Gerjets, 29, of Bristol, Rhode Island, passed away suddenly on August 28, 2023.

Born in Newport, RI on September 13, 1993, He was the son of Rodney and Linda (Jacome) Gerjets.

Greg was a graduate of Mt. Hope High School, Class of 2011. In High School Greg served as the Drum Line Captain for the Marching Band and played in the Symphonic Concert Band. He was also an athlete playing both Varsity Soccer and Varsity Baseball. Following High School, Greg attended Bristol Community College and Rhode Island College where he studied Criminal Justice.

Greg was a fun loving and easy going young man who loved to make everyone laugh. He loved the outdoors, especially kayaking, fishing, and gardening. In his spare time he loved to play the piano and drums, cook, as well as play golf with his buddies.

He was a Firefighter for the town of Bristol, RI serving on the Ever-Ready Engine and Hose Company No. 2 for 11 years. Greg was employed by the Town of Middletown, RI as the Animal Control Officer for the past 5 years.

Gregory is survived by his parents, Rodney and Linda Gerjets, his sister Heidi Gerjets (fiancé Matt Stewart), of Lorton, VA and his brother Dean Gerjets (fiancée Chelsea Love), of Bristol, RI. Also, Great Aunt Laura Murphy of Middletown, RI, Uncle Steve and Aunt Gail Gerjets of Lakeville, MN, Aunt Rosemary and Uncle Dick Jackson of Glen Allen, VA, Aunt Dianne Jacome of Brighton, TN, as well as many cousins and lifelong friends.

Visiting hours will be held on Monday September 4, 2023, from 4-7 pm in Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road in Portsmouth. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday September 5, 2023, at 10:00 am in St. Mary’s Church 330 Wood Street in Bristol. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Greg’s memory may be made to Bristol Fire Department Benevolent Association Charitable Trust, 4 Annawamscutt Drive Bristol, RI 02809, the Bristol Animal Shelter, 10 Minturn Farm Road, Bristol, RI 02809 or the Potter League, 87 Oliphant Lane, Middletown, RI 02842.

