Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty today announced the sale of 140 Evans Road in Glocester, Rhode Island for $3,000,000.

The sellers were represented by Stephen Antoni, and the buyers were represented by Allison Dessel, both of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty.

According to data from the Multiple Listing Service, this is the highest sale ever on record in the town of Glocester.

140 Evans Road. Photo Credit: Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty

“With 134 acres of land, rambling stone walls, an exceptional custom home, and two spacious barns, this property truly showcases the best of rural New England living,” says Stephen Antoni in a statement.

“My clients are excited to bring their dreams of contemporary farm living to this one-of-a-kind property,” adds Allison Dessel.