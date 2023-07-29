There are going to be record numbers of people on Rhode Island waters this weekend, and a real-time, interactive map created by The Better Bay Alliance is assisting Rhode Island law enforcement agencies with promoting safety awareness in an effort to save lives.

The Better Bay Alliance has created a product that they believe will help prevent tragic deaths. LIVE CHART, an interactive Google Map of RI waters, will enhance safety through its use by allowing boaters to see all on the water activities including specific locations and time of events. LIVE CHART is free to everyone, and a huge benefit to the public. LIVE CHART can be accessed via: https://betterbayalliance.org/events-map/

There will likely be over 10,000 people attending Newport Folk Festival (July 28-30) at Ft. Adams. In addition to the masses on land, hundreds of people will float just off the fort on boats, kayaks, and paddleboards.

Also this weekend is the annual summer party Aquapalooza in Potter’s Cove, which attracted 1,000 boats in 2022.

In addition to these massive social events, there are also sailing races scheduled for the weekend which include the New England Solo-single/double handed Race (July 28/29) and the J22 Narragansett Bay Championship (July 29/30).

Together the Better Bay Alliance and DEM want to spread awareness about boating safety so that tragedies can be prevented.

“We are grateful to have the DEM as a partner who shares a similar mission,” states Steve Prime, the President of the Board of the Better Bay Alliance.

“I can vouch that our Environmental Police Officers rely on LIVE CHART when planning and conducting marine patrols,” said DEM Division of Law Enforcement Chief Dean Hoxsie. “It offers real-time, interactive information about events happening throughout the bay to help all boaters be prepared before going out on the water. We appreciate The Better Bay Alliance’s civic mindedness in offering LIVE CHART to the public. It’s helping DEM and all law enforcement agencies keep Rhode Island waters safer.”

ABOUT Better Bay Alliance

The Better Bay Alliance is a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing the boating experience on Rhode Island waters by identifying, communicating, and promoting safety, accessibility, and cooperation while sharing our wonderful natural resource. Through collaboration with governmental, corporate, and private stakeholders, the Better Bay Alliance strives to be a resource for all who wish to enjoy Rhode Island waters.