U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Maurice Jester (WPC 1152), dressed overall during its commissioning ceremony in Newport, Rhode Island, June 2, 2023. The fast response cutter's motto is "Against All Odds". (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Lyric Jackson) . (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Lyric Jackson)

Vice Admiral Kevin Lunday, the U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area commander, presided over the commissioning of the Coast Guard Cutter Maurice Jester (WPC-1152) at Fort Adams State Park in Newport on June 2, 2023.

The Coast Guard’s newest cutter was accepted by the U.S. Coast Guard on March 2, and is the third of six Fast Response Cutters homeported in Boston.

(U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan L. Noel)

