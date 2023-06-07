Vice Admiral Kevin Lunday, the U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area commander, presided over the commissioning of the Coast Guard Cutter Maurice Jester (WPC-1152) at Fort Adams State Park in Newport on June 2, 2023.
The Coast Guard’s newest cutter was accepted by the U.S. Coast Guard on March 2, and is the third of six Fast Response Cutters homeported in Boston.
(U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan L. Noel)
Preservation Society of Newport County CEO Trudy Coxe was one of four Rhode Island residents honored during Trinity Repertory Company’s 24th Pell Awards Gala Monday evening at WaterFire Arts Center in Providence, receiving the Pell Award for Outstanding Leadership in the Arts.