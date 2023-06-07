Vice Admiral Kevin Lunday, the U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area commander, presided over the commissioning of the Coast Guard Cutter Maurice Jester (WPC-1152) at Fort Adams State Park in Newport on June 2, 2023.

The Coast Guard’s newest cutter was accepted by the U.S. Coast Guard on March 2, and is the third of six Fast Response Cutters homeported in Boston.

(U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan L. Noel)