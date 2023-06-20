The Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles expects to roll out a mobile DMV office to replace two permanent part-time branch offices that have been closed for three years, according to the division’s director, Bud Craddock.

The office in Warren was closed in March of 2020 supposedly because of Covid, while the office in Westerly closed in 2020 after complaints that it was disruptive for employees at town hall, where the DMV operated once a week. The Warren office at 1 Joyce Street was open three days a week.

In both communities, residents and elected officials complained about the closures and inconvenience for residents. And in both communities, they maintained that the law requires the state DMV to operate offices within the towns.

Indeed, state law says: “The administrator shall maintain offices in those places in the state that he or she may deem necessary to properly carry out the powers and duties vested in the division of motor vehicles. The administrator shall provide direct, in-person services in the towns of Warren and Westerly and keep the services in Warren available for business at least three (3) days per week and keep the services in Westerly available at least one day per week.”

Over the last few years, both communities were searching for other more permanent locations, and lobbying state officials without much success.

Craddock said the DMV has issued a Request for Information and so far has received three or four responses, with the expectation of issuing a Request for Proposal by fall.

The mobile unit Craddock envisions would have three workstations, facilities for the staff, but no waiting area for DMV customers. He said customers would call or text when they arrived and be called in when it’s their turn.

He said besides Warren and Westerly, he anticipates the mobile unit will be used at other locations, such as senior centers.

Currently, DMV customers must make reservations at any of the DMV offices. The offices listed on the DMV website are:

Cranston headquarters, 600 New Lond Ave., Cranston, open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Phone: 401-462-4368.

Middletown, 52 Valley Road, Middletown, open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Phone: 401-846-5451.

Wakefield, 4808 Tower Hill Road, Wakefield, open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Phone: 401-789-1430.

Woonsocket, Diamond Hill Plaza, 2000 Diamond Hill Road, Woonsocket, open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Phone: 401-356-4031.