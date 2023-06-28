The Rhode Island Army National Guard will be the presenting sponsor of the 2023 Ocean Road 10K on October 1st.

The very popular road race, which starts at Point Judith Lighthouse and finishes at Narragansett Town Beach, draws a wide range of runners from near and far each year. The event, which is produced by Middletown-based Gray Matter Marketing, benefits the Narragansett Historical Society — a portion of every bib sold for the event is donated directly to the efforts of this organization to preserve and protect the rich history of the beautiful seaside town.

“We are excited to welcome the Rhode Island Army National Guard as a presenting sponsor for the 2023 Ocean Road 10K,” says Matt Gray, President of Gray Matter Marketing in a statement. “Their support of the event will allow us to continue to produce a top-quality road race, supporting not only physical fitness and fun in our community but also continue our annual contribution to the Narragansett Historical Society.” The Rhode Island National Guard will also be sponsoring the 2023 Amica Newport Marathon and Half Marathon, to be held on October 8th 2023, and sponsored the BankNewport 10 Miler, which was run on June 4th.

“The Rhode Island Army National Guard is proud to partner with our local communities and organizations to promote an active Rhode Island,” says LTC John R Saporita of the Rhode Island Army National Guard in a statement. “Health and wellness is one of the key elements we instill in our members. Events such as these help to promote fitness, inspire athleticism, and build strong communities.”

The 10th annual event is scheduled for the morning of October 1st, 2023, starting at 8 AM. Runners and walkers will park at Town Beach and board shuttles to the starting line at Point Judith Lighthouse. From the start, the course follows 6.2 miles of scenic, coastal miles north on Ocean Road under the Towers and finishes in the north parking lot of Town Beach. Participants receive a t-shirt and finisher’s medal, as well as snacks and beverages at the finish line festival. Walkers are welcome at the event but must maintain an overall 16-minute-per-mile pace or faster. Strollers and pets are not permitted on the course.

Runners remark on the stunning seaside views as well as the flat, fast nature of the course — with a net elevation gain of zero feet, and a total gain of 120 feet over the entire 6.2 miles from start to finish, the Ocean Road 10K presented by the Rhode Island Army National Guard offers an excellent opportunity to set a personal pace record.

Spots are still available for runners and walkers looking to participate, at www.oceanroad10k.com

