Middletown, RI -Priscilla L. (Mason) Gilliard, 99, of Middletown, Rhode Island, died on June 9, 2023.

She was the wife of the late Benjamin Gilliard.

Born in Boston, MA on May 2, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Estelle (Brown) Mason.

She was a faithful longtime communicant of the Community Baptist Church. She was also on the Marion J. Brown missionary committee, and for many years she was a member of the Eastern Star and a Worthy Matron.

Priscilla believed in the power of prayer, loved the Lord, and shared her faith with her family and friends.

To the family, she was affectionately known as Auntie, to others she was known as Peaches. She loved to get dressed up for social events and to have fun with her family and friends. She would enjoy window shopping and an occasional shopping spree. She was at her happiest when listening to music and dancing and laughing with her family.

Priscilla was the mother of the late Benjamin T. Gilliard and the sister of the late Thomas G. Mason and Jacqueline M. (Mason) Choice. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and grand nieces and grand nephews.

The family would like to thank the following for her excellent care and treatment.

The staff and administration of Newport Hospital, Donovan Manor, Heatherwood Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, Blenheim-Newport Assisted Living & Memory Care, and The John Clarke Nursing Home.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday June 16, 2023 from 10:00- 11:00 am at Community Baptist Church, 50 Marcus Wheatland Blvd Newport.

Her funeral service will be immediately following calling hours at 11:00 am.

Burial will be in Trinity Cemetery, East Main Road in Portsmouth

