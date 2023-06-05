M. Theresa Santos, 88, of Middletown, RI, passed away Saturday, May 27, 2023.

She was the wife of the late William F. Santos. Born in Middletown, Theresa was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Pimental) Pimental.

Theresa’s dedication to the Town of Middletown began over 57 years ago when she started to work in the Middletown Town Hall in 1966 and continued until 1990 when she retired as Finance Director.

First elected to the Town Council in 2000, Theresa served for over 20 years. She was involved with several committees, including the 275th Town Anniversary Committee, Affordable Housing Committee, the Beach Commission, Budget Advisory Sub-Committee, the Citizens Memorial, Hall of Fame and Veterans Memorial Committee. Her memberships included the Middletown Historical Society where she served as their Treasurer.

Theresa leaves her two sons, Michael Santos and daughter-in-law Heidi Nordmann of Middletown, and William Santos of Tiverton. She was a dog lover, and always had her Boxers by her side.

She was the sister of the late Manuel Pimental, Benjamin Pimental, and Antone Pimental.

Funeral services will be private.

Donations in her memory may be made to the Middletown Rescue Wagon Fund, 239 Wyatt Road, Middletown, RI 02842.