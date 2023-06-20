Judi Beck (Melchione), also known as Jude, Judi Ann, Mom, and Noni unexpectedly passed away on June 16th, 2023 at home in Newport, Rhode Island. She was born on July 31st, 1965 in Boston, MA. She spent her childhood in South Boston (Southie) and lived in numerous places before settling on Aquidneck Island. Judi was a graduate of Middletown High School and pursued higher education in business and psychology throughout her adult years. She primarily worked in the hospitality industry and as a home health aid.

She was a lover of learning and a true word smith. Not only was she a creative writer, she journaled daily and documented everything! Judi was a talented artist; she had her own jewelry line (JAMB Jewelry), enjoyed collaging, painting, crafting, and creating visual art. Judi lived and breathed music, she especially loved blasting 80s rock while singing and dancing along. She loved to dress up and was the ultimate life of the party. Gift giving was her love language and she made sure to have a, “prize,” for everyone, always.

Judi loved being a mom and loved her three daughters more than anything in the world. She was the type of mom that would leave little notes in your lunchbox and cry every year on the first day of school. Her biggest joy in life was spoiling and spending time with her grandsons, Charlie and Brandon Flores, and August Panke. She was happiest when she was throwing the ball with Brandon, building with Charlie, and snuggling August (whose name she picked out). She loved being their Noni.

Judi felt the most fulfilled when she could care for others. She spent her days building community, cooking meals for her friends, rocking out to Guns N’ Roses, caring for her aunt Elaine and helping anyone in need. Judi was sensational and her loving, sparkly, caring, enigmatic presence will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Judi is survived by her daughters, Madelyn Beck, Michelle Beck and her partner Michael Panke, Morriah Flores and her husband Carlos. She is also survived by her former husband, Lawrence Beck, her father, Regis Smeltz, and her siblings, Michael Melchione, Rebecca Smith, and Regis Smeltz. Additionally, Judi is survived by many beloved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Judi was preceded in death by her mother, Judith Smeltz, her father, Albert Melchione, and her sister, Pamela Houston.

A Celebration of Life to honor Judi’s memory will be held Sunday June 25th from 3-6pm at the FOP Lodge in Middletown, RI. We encourage you to wear bright colors, animal print, or anything that reminds you of her.

