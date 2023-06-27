Newport R.I– On Monday June 26, the Newport Gulls defeated the Vermont Mountaineers 5 to 2 thanks to Rhode Island’s own Billy Butler’s three run home run. The Newport Gulls improved to 13-3 while Mountaineers fell to 11-4-1.

On the mound for Gulls was Nate Leibold (UCLA) as he pitched2.2 innings pitched giving up four hits and two earned runs.

On the mound for the Mountaineers was Nolan Sparks who pitched 5.2 Innings giving up two hits and two earned runs,both pitchers pick up a no decision.

After giving up a hit to Brandon Butterworth with one out in the inning he stole second. The next pitch Leibold balked, and moved him to third. The Mountaineers had runners in scoring position with one out when George Rosales knocked an rbi that was the first run of the game. Leibold settled in and retired the next two batters that he faced.

The Gulls answered right back as Anthony Donofrio (Quinnipiac University) got a base hit. He then stole second and went to third on an error by the catcher. Two batters later the Gulls had runners on the corners when Donofrio scored on a sac fly and the game was tied at one.

Both pitchers regrouped in the second inning, keeping each team at bay.

The Mountaineers had two men in scoring position with one man down when a Rosales sac fly drove in the second run for the Mountaineers in the third.



The Mountaineers were threatening in the fifth, they were up by one and they were looking to extend the lead as they had the bases loaded. Joe Allen (Clemson University) came in relief with one out as he struck out the next two batters to get out of the jam.



Tyler Hare (Georgia Tech) in the next half inning electrified the Cardines crowd as he connected on a game tying home run to put the score at two runs apiece.

The game remained tied until late. In the bottom of the seventh inning, pinch hitter Billy Butler (University of Rhode Island) drilled a three-run home run to put the Gulls ahead 5 to 2.

That would be enough for Braden Ostrander (Florida Atlantic University) to close the door. The Gulls would hang on to win 5-2.

The Gulls will travel to Keene to face the Swamp Bats tomorrow night before they return back to Cardines Field on Wednesday night to face the Danbury Westerners.

