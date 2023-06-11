The International Tennis Hall of Fame (ITHF) and 11th Hour Racing today announced a year-round sponsorship that focuses on sustainability across the ITHF organization.

Since 2020, 11th Hour Racing has served as the sustainability sponsor for the Infosys Hall of Fame Open. In this new agreement, the ITHF will work with 11th Hour Racing year-round to expand its sustainable initiatives.

Aspects of the sponsorship include increased composting and recycling on the grounds, offices, club and museum, eliminating the sale of single-use plastic bottles on property, and implementing the use of sustainable and recycled products.

“It is vital that we do our part to minimize our footprint and act responsibly throughout all business units at the International Tennis Hall of Fame,” said ITHF CEO Dan Faber. “Today, the International Tennis Hall of Fame is taking an important step forward in our sustainability efforts to become a leader in Rhode Island and in the sport of tennis. We are proud to further our relationship with 11th Hour Racing to support us in reaching our goals.”

“Our support of the International Tennis Hall of Fame enables us to expand our reach beyond the sport of sailing and have a wider impact within our coastal community and beyond – because if together we can turn a tennis fan into an ocean advocate, the ocean wins and we all win,” said Alessandra Ghezzi, Communications Director, 11th Hour Racing. “We are honored to support and work with the ITHF, developing stronger sustainability initiatives that make a tangible and measurable difference for ocean health. Because everything we do on land affects the ocean.”

In 2022, with 11th Hour Racing’s support, the Infosys Hall of Fame Open diverted nearly 75 percent of its waste from landfills through a comprehensive waste management plan. This year, the tournament aims to reach 80 percent diversion through a variety of actions, including:

A comprehensive waste management system that includes composting and recycling

Water refilling stations on the grounds and encouraging fans to bring and use refillable water bottles

Educating fans and visitors on the impact their actions have on the planet and methods to become more sustainable in everyday life

Eliminating the sale of all plastic bottles, and instead providing canned beverages

Implement training for all volunteers to be ambassadors for sustainable practices

Weighing and tracking all recyclables, compost, and waste

Requiring all vendors and caterers to sign a sustainability pact outlining standards for waste reduction and responsible product sourcing

Offsetting the entire Infosys Hall of Fame Open’s carbon footprint including guest travel, player travel, on-site fuel use, waste and electricity

Fans have the opportunity to offset their personal carbon footprint in purchasing their ticket, which goes toward the offsetting of the overall Infosys Hall of Fame Open footprint. Public transportation options are also encouraged, along with biking and walking to the event.

Since 2010, 11th Hour Racing has used the power of sport to inspire solutions to restore a balanced relationship between people and planet. The organization does so through sponsorships that create leaders in ocean health, grant giving to local pilot programs that model best practices of sustainability, restore coastal ecosystems, and advance ocean stewardship, and an ambassador program with ocean-loving professional athletes and creators.

The Infosys Hall of Fame Open, the only ATP Tour tournament played on grass courts outside of Europe, will take place July 16-23 at the International Tennis Hall of Fame. Tickets can be purchased at infosyshalloffameopen.com or by calling the tournament box office at (401) 849-6053.