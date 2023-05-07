TORONTO (AP) — Bobby Wood scored a first-half goal, DeJuan Jones found the net in the second half and the New England Revolution dispatched Toronto FC 2-0 on Saturday night.

Wood staked New England (7-1-3) to an early lead when he scored unassisted in the 19th minute.

Jones added an insurance goal in the 62nd minute, scoring unassisted. Wood notched his third goal this season and Jones’ netter was his first.

The Revolution, who kept pace with FC Cincinnati atop the Eastern Conference standings with the victory, entered the match with a 1-4-4 record in their last nine trips to Toronto.

Toronto (2-3-6) was coming off a 1-0 victory over New York City FC. Toronto has just two wins in its last 17 matches. The two wins and 13 points over that span are league lows.

Toronto took 20 shots to 10 for New England, but the Revs had a 6-5 edge in shots on goal.

Djordje Petrovic totaled five saves to earn the clean sheet for New England, which entered play having won four one-goal matches. Sean Johnson saved four shots for Toronto.

New England travels to play Inter Miami on Saturday. Toronto travels to play Montreal on Saturday.

