This evening, Rhode Island General Treasurer James A. Diossa presented top students from around the state with the 2023 Young Leader Awards. In a ceremony on the floor of the Rhode Island House of Representatives, recipients were highlighted for their high achievement, community service, and entrepreneurial spirit.

“It is crucial that our state have young leaders, like the recipients, in our schools and communities,” said Treasurer Diossa. “The example these recipients set for their peers makes all Rhode Island students better prepared for the realities of life beyond high school.”

51 high schools from across Rhode Island nominated students for the Young Leader Award. Below are the names of the recipients, as well as their high schools:

· Maggie Nichols, Barrington Christian Academy

· Hannah Bairos, Barrington High School

· Sarah Torres, Beacon Charter High School for the Arts

· Daniel D’Alessio, Bishop Hendricken High School

· Emmanuel Madrid, Blackstone Academy Charter School

· Bailey Payne, Block Island School

· Kaitlyn Fleming, Burrillville High School

· Alondra Santos-Godinez, Central Falls High School

· Dariana Andrade, Charette High School

· Maicey MacLeod, Chariho High School

· Zennia Sam, Classical High School

· Alyssa DiMaria, Coventry High School

· Michael Sormanti, Cranston High School West

· Olivia Carney, Cumberland High School

· Ryan DeLeon Aguilar, Davies Career and Technical High School

· Pierson Falk, East Greenwich High School

· Miguelangel Flores, East Providence High School

· Maria Gutierrez Rosales, Hope High School

· Logan Brennan, Johnston Senior High School

· Sophie Thompson, La Salle Academy

· Thomas Lopiccolo, Lincoln High School

· Kelsey Welby, Middletown High School

· Olivia Labonte, Mount Hope High School

· Moise Augustin, Mount Pleasant High School

· Jacob Fernandes, Mount Saint Charles Academy

· John McGuinness, North Kingstown Senior High School

· Thomas Niossi, North Providence High School

· Logan Medenica, North Smithfield High School

· Andrew Vicino, Pilgrim High School

· Alayna Medina, Ponaganset High School

· Benjamin Norris, Portsmouth High School

· Karriana Phoeun, Providence Career and Technical Academy

· Cole Brown, Rocky Hill Country Day School

· Julia Connelly, Rogers High School

· Andrew Goodburn, Rogers High School

· Teddy Fernandez, Saint George’s School

· Jhariana Zuleta, Saint Patrick Academy

· Kayla Ramos, Saint Raphael Academy

· William O’Leary, School One

· Joseph Cuoco, Scituate High School

· Vida Boateng, Shea High School

· Michael Sands, Smithfield High School

· Lauren Lewis, Tiverton High School

· Nabou Thiam, The Metropolitan Regional Career and Technical Center

· Waela Van Nostrand, The Prout School

· Jordan Brazeau, Toll Gate High School

· Giselle Brooks, Tolman High School

· Olivia D’Ambra, Trinity Academy for the Performing Arts

· Katrina Theth, Walsh School for the Performing and Visual Arts

· Danny Raposo, West Warwick High School

· Nicholas Tria, Westerly High School

· Mariam Kaba, Woonsocket High School/Woonsocket Area Career & Technical Center