Get Ready for some world-class jazz in Newport this Friday, May 5. The Steve and Bokani Dyer Quartet will be playing Newport Live’s Indigenous Music Series at the Newport Classical Recital Hall at 42 Dearborn Street. Tickets are available here for the 7:30 show.

We have two pairs of tickets to give away to the show. Just e-mail Ken Abrams at mrabrams11@gmail.com for a chance to win! E-mail by 9AM Friday May 5 and leave your phone/text number. We’ll pick the winners and let you know if you’ve won as soon as possible.

More about Steve and Bokani Dyer:

Newport Live will present Father and Son South African jazz artists Steve and Bokani Dyer, for a performance by their quartet, on their last date before returning to South Africa. The show will be at 7:30 PM on Friday, May 5th at Newport Classical’s Recital Hall at 42 Dearborn Street in Newport, RI.

The father and son duo of the elder saxophonist and flutist Steve Dyer and the pianist and producer Bokani Dyer are both visiting teacher-performers within Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Music Education program. They will jointly lead their quartet Dyertribe in a very special performance, as they take us through a personal, instrumental journey through their native South Africa. Following in the footsteps of their one-time collaborators Oliver Mtukudzi and Vusi Mahlasela and drawing upon the region’s deep jazz and folk traditions, Steve and Bokani seamlessly blend the sounds of tribal antiquity and contemporary jazz into a hearty groove. Their set commemorates the April 1994 elections that brought Nelson Mandela to power.

The Father and Son Duo, featuring Steve Dyer on Sax, his son Bokani playing Piano and their quartet invite you and yours to join us for an intimate eve of AFRICAN JAZZ brought us straight from the Motherland.

These two established and esteemed lions out of the pan-African jazz community are here for their very first Newport show. Please come on out to help us welcome and celebrate them, their music and their journey!

Click here to learn more about the band.