Robert Terrence “Terry” Galvin, 75, passed away May 1, 2023, at The Royal Middletown Nursing Center in Middletown, RI. He was born in Newport, RI on February 6, 1948, to John and Lucille (Ryan) Galvin. He graduated with honors from De La Salle Academy where he excelled as a student and athlete. He also attended College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, MA.

Terry lived and worked in Newport and Portsmouth his entire life. In his younger years, he enjoyed working outdoors. In later years, he worked installing invisible dog fences for Moriarty’s Fence Company. He also spent several years in a supervisory position for the Hodge’s Badge Company in Portsmouth, RI.

Terry had many interests, but his passion was writing poetry. His collection of poems addressed many everyday issues, often from unique perspectives. He loved many genres of music, especially folks, blues, and jazz. A self-taught guitarist, he spent a few years playing in a local band. A favorite past-time of his was watching his beloved Boston Red Sox, cheering them on from his favorite chair.

He was pre-deceased by his parents and his sister-in-law, Anne Corcoran-Galvin.

Terry is survived by his siblings: Jack Galvin (Maria), Patricia Marchetti (Edward), Chris Galvin (Mary Jane), Neil Galvin (Lynn), Richard Galvin (Kathleen) and David Galvin. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, and a large extended family.

Burial will be private.

Donations in Terry’s memory may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Joseph’s Church, 5 Mann Ave, Newport RI 02840.

