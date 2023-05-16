Roy Peter McPoland Jr., 94, died on May 13, 2023, at the Village House Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Newport.



Born in Newport on January 6, 1929, he was the son of the late Roy Peter McPoland Sr. and Julia (Curran) McPoland.



He was the husband of the late Eleanor (Corcoran) McPoland.



Roy was a graduate of De La Salle Academy, Class of 1946, proudly served three years in the United States Navy and graduated from the College of the Holy Cross, Class of 1953. Roy served as a Special Agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation from 1954-1962. After leaving the Federal Government he entered private industry where he held multiple Executive Security positions. His greatest joy was spending time with his beloved wife Eleanor whom he admired for her graceful and elegant support through every step of their life together. Roy was a parishioner of St Mary’s Catholic Church and was married for 52 years. Roy was a man of integrity, with a gentle kindness and a genuine smile. His wonderful sense of humor and his love for his family will be greatly missed by his six children and nine grandchildren.



He is survived by his children; Paula McPoland (Bethesda MD), Susan M. Benstead (Shrewsbury MA), Michael McPoland (Grand Rapids MI), Pamela McDaid (Newport RI), John McPoland (Bristol RI), and Amy McPoland (Exeter NH), and nine grandchildren.

The second oldest oldest of five children, Roy was predeceased in death by his siblings: Barbara McPoland, John F. McPoland, Kathryn Toracinta, and Marion Randall.

Calling hours will be held Friday May 19, 2023, from 4-7 pm at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI.



A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday May 20, 2023, at 10 am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church 12 Williams Street in Newport