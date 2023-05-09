The City of Newport today announced via a press release that the Newport Water Division is warning of a potential scam involving requests to set up a fictitious water meter appointment. 

The Newport Water Division has recently received reports from customers who have been contacted by individuals posing as Water Division personnel via letter and phone calls, according to the City.

Customers in Newport, Middletown and Portsmouth are asked to be on the lookout for any suspicious correspondence and to report any unusual interactions to the proper authorities.

This is the latest in a string of suspected scams targeting Water Division customers. Last year, the City received reports from residents who had been approached by individuals posing as Water Division personnel.

As a reminder, in addition to driving vehicles clearly marked with the Newport Water Division logo, all NWD employees carry photo identification and will gladly display them upon request.

If you’ve received any suspicious materials or phone calls concerning your water service, or if you have any doubt about an individual’s identity or motives, the City of Newport asks that you please contact the Newport Water Division directly at (401) 845-5600.

Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What'sUpNewp.  He has been involved with What’sUpNewp since shortly after its launch in 2012, proudly leading it to be named Best Local News Blog in Rhode Island by Rhode Island Monthly readers in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and an honorable mention in the Common Good Awards in 2021.

He currently serves on the Board of Directors for Potter League For Animals. He previously served on the boards of Fort Adams Trust, Lucy's Hearth, and the Arts & Cultural Alliance for Newport County.

In 2020, he was named Member of the Year by LION and won the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County's Dominque Award.

He is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers, the Society of Professional Journalists, and the North American Snowsports Journalists Association.

Born and raised in Rhode Island, he spent 39 years living in Rhode Island before recently moving to Alexandria, Virginia, with his wife and two rescue dogs. He still considers Rhode Island home, and visits at least once a month.