CODAC Behavioral Healthcare, Inc. (CODAC) announced that it has added two executive-level staff to its experienced group of professionals.

“At a time when access to quality, community-based substance use treatment is critical, CODAC is expanding its leadership team,” CODAC says in a press release.

Dustin Alvanas has rejoined CODAC as Chief Operating Officer. With a demonstrated history of working in the substance abuse treatment and mental health industry, Dustin will be responsible for the strategic operation of CODAC programming. In partnership with the executive leadership team, he will work to implement innovative programming, as well as supervise the clinical and operational aspects of the organization. He was also a liaison with CODAC partners as well as the Board of Directors.

Dustin Alvanas

Chief Operating Officer

CODAC has also added David Nefussy as Chief Business Officer. David brings with him over 25 years of experience in managed behavioral healthcare. He will be responsible for negotiating agreements with managed care organizations, third-party payors, and private insurance companies while overseeing all contracting, credentialing, network management and provider relation activities.

David Nefussy

Chief Business Officer

“I cannot put into words how pleased we are to bring Dustin back to CODAC, and to welcome David to the team,” said Linda Hurley, President & CEO of CODAC. “Both bring decades of industry experience and a commitment to providing quality and accessible care to individuals in need of substance use and behavioral health support. We have many exciting projects and initiatives happening at CODAC and I know Dustin and David will be invaluable resources as we continue to enhance our services into the future.”

During his earlier time at CODAC, Dustin played a critical role in the development of CODAC’s Opioid Treatment Program (OTP) Health Home, Center of Excellence, and Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) for Corrections programs. He has provided national speaking presentations at the SAMHSA Opioid Response Network Conference on Medications for Opioid Use Disorder in Correctional Settings. He has also presented at the American Association for the Treatment of Opioid Dependence (AATOD) Conference, where he discussed the importance of implementing telehealth in Medicated Assisted Treatment (MAT) to better serve rural areas. Dustin holds a Master of Business Administration from Johnston & Wales University and a Master of Science in Psychology from Walden University.

David Nefussy previously worked at Spectrum Health Systems as Vice President of Payor Relations. Prior to that, he served as regional director of provider network services for five New England states at OPTUM Health. David has worked in a similar capacity for many health systems, including Magellan, Beacon Health Strategies, and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care. David holds a BA from Clark University.