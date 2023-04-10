PROVIDENCE, RI – Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore and the Rhode Island State Archives today announced the opening of a new Archives exhibit, “From Fields to Festivals: Parks and Recreation in Rhode Island.”

The exhibit highlights the physical spaces that have shaped Rhode Island’s history, including State parks and beaches, municipal parks, outdoor public spaces, and recreation hubs now and throughout history, such as Rocky Point Amusement Park and Crescent Park. The exhibit features historic artifacts, photos, and documents that tell the story of parks and recreation in Rhode Island.

“The State Archives is home to so many important pieces of our state’s history, including documents and artifacts that teach us more about how people lived and spent their time in years past,” said Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore. “As the weather becomes warmer and we make our plans for spring and summer, I encourage visitors to draw inspiration from these documents and artifacts and visit the places people have explored outdoors throughout Rhode Island’s history.”

The exhibit is free and open to the public during State Archives business hours, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Appointments are not required.

The State Archives is home to more than 10 million letters, photographs, and important state documents that form a permanent, tangible record of Rhode Island’s rich history. Visitors to the Archives can access vital records, census data, historical manuscripts and documents, and more. Many artifacts and documents have also been digitized and are available in the State Archives online catalog at https://catalog.sos.ri.gov/ and Digital Archives. To learn more about the State Archives, visit https://www.sos.ri.gov/divisions/state-archives.

