Rhode Island’s most delicious and award-winning food tours are back! The Newport Neighborhood Food Tour made its 2023 season debut this past Saturday and the Downcity Providence Food Tour returns this Saturday, April 22nd.

“We were thrilled to kick off our eighth season with a sold-out tour in Newport on Saturday and to unveil new restaurants on our Providence tour this coming weekend,” says Paula Silva, Founder & Chief Tasting Officer of Rhode Island Red Food Tours. “It’s such an exciting time across our culinary landscape. Guests on our food tours get a front row seat to the sheer breadth of Rhode Island’s culinary talent; from the makers, brewers and distillers to the chefs and visionaries who make the Ocean State such an extraordinarily flavorful place.”

Rhode Island Red Food Tours. Contributed photo.

With spring in the air and more than a million daffodils in bloom, restaurateurs are excited to welcome back food tour adventurists in both the City by the Sea and the Capital City.

“We’re super excited to be a part of the Newport Neighborhood Food Tour and have guests experience our handmade ramen noodles,” said Kodi Keith, who co-owns Yagi Noodles, a new addition to the tour, with her husband, chef Basil Yu. “Newport is a historic city but one with an ever-expanding, diverse palate, and we’re proud to be a part of this culinary landscape. Our goal is to provide an authentic and flavorful dining experience for locals and travelers alike.”

Silva points out that after guests savor local flavor and learn about the restaurants on the tours, they often return to experience the restaurants more fully. “So it’s a great opportunity for the restaurants to show our guests what they do best,” she adds.

“We’ve been part of the Downcity Providence Food Tour for a few years now and it’s always a pleasure to welcome guests to our unexpected seafood shack in the heart of the Innovation District,” says Nicholas and Monica Gillespie, owners of Dune Bros. in Providence. “We love the opportunity to serve and share our chef-driven, dock-to-dish iconic Rhode Island flavor.”

Rhode Island Red Food Tours. Contributed photo.

Tours in Newport and Providence take place Thursday through Sunday, begin at noon, and include stops at a half dozen locally owned restaurants and eateries. When demand requires, a second afternoon tour may be offered. Tours last three to three and a half hours and along the way, guests learn about the history, art, architecture, and culinary culture of both Providence and Newport.

“Industry experts are forecasting an increase in travelers’ total vacation spend this year with high value placed on destination experiences, which is exactly what we deliver on our food tours,” said Silva. “Food is also that conduit for conversation around the culture and the history of our cities. It’s a way to connect and experience it with others while meeting new people.”

Rhode Island Red Food Tour tickets can be purchased up to the day before a tour, but are often sold out, so purchasing as far in advance as possible is advised as guests are already booking well into summer and fall. Private tours are available for both Providence and Newport and offer a great opportunity for corporate team building or an exclusive opportunity to celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, girlfriend getaways, bachelor/bachelorette parties, family reunions or other milestones. Individual tour tickets can be purchased at two price points: with or without alcohol. Tours operate rain or shine and gift certificates are available. Additional information and tickets can be found at rhodeislandredfoodtours.com.

Source: Rhode Island Red Food Tours