Keehln Mychael Edwards

Pawtucket, RI -Keehln Mychael Edwards, 36, of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, died on March 27, 2023.

Born in Newport, RI on September 9, 1986, He was the son of Charles and Clayre (Chamberlin) Edwards.

Keehln aka KeeWords aka Moms Masterpiece, was best known for his effortless ability to light up any room he walked into with his larger than life presence, contagious quirky smile, and quick witted comedic humor. His love for music was equally matched by his talent & dedication, making him a prominent, respected figure in the local hip-hop community. He was a man of many talents including his career as a chef and amateur photographer but it was his big heart and unfaltering willingness to help others that had him loved by so many. He would do anything for his family and his love, support, and devotion was unwavering.

He enjoyed trips up north snowboarding with some of his closest friends, had been skateboarding since childhood and you could count on seeing him dressed in some of his favorite Champion attire with a fitted Yankees cap to match. When put behind a camera, he captured still-beauty that was captivating but when you put a mic in his hand, all bets were off. He had an uncanny but always amusing ability to recite movie scripts verbatim and while his acting skills were subpar, it was always entertaining. You could without doubt count on his hilarious personality to keep things light, even through the hardest of times.

His candy addiction was without prejudice and no products containing sugar and/or gelatin were to be left in his presence without the absolute understanding and acceptance that they would not be there upon return. Above all, he was a son, brother, uncle, cousin, godfather, nephew, friend and so much more, who was loved unequivocally and will be missed endlessly.

Keehln is survived by his siblings; Ian Edwards and Shannon Edwards, Kayla Antone, Nieces and Nephews Savannah, Mya, Raven, Jordan, Micah, and Mahlia.

Keehln is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Clayre Edwards.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, April 14, 2023 from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, Rhode Island. Memorial Service will be on Saturday, April 15, 2023 from 11:00 AM at Memorial Funeral Home.