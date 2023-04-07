George W Leary, 60, of Middletown, passed away at Rhode Island Hospital on April 4, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Newport, RI on December 15, 1962, he was the son of George and Janice (Sullivan) Leary.

In 1985, he married Carol Chamberlin and for the past 38 years they enjoyed a wonderful life together. George was the proud and amazing father of his two children, Meaghan and Shawn Leary, grandfather to Aiden Leary and brother to Janel and James Leary.

George will be most remembered for his love of family and close friends, and will always be known for giving the best advice and life lessons.

George had an amazing work ethic that kept him busy working, even after his retirement. He was a very dedicated employee, recently retired from the Newport School Department after a 34 year career. He worked for several years at the Newport Blues Cafe, where he could tell you exactly how many beers could fit in the cooler, of course all the labels had to be straight and facing out, never showed up without his ‘jelly and peanut butter’ sandwiches (because J comes before P in the alphabet you know) and most recently started working part time for Memorial Funeral Home.

While George left us far too soon, the impact he had on our community will be felt for years to come. He was an active coach for Meaghan and Shawn’s time in Newport Little League and Newport Pop Warner, along with many others who remember him fondly. He was a member of the Elks Lodge 104 for many years and participated on committees that gave back to the Aquidneck Island community. You could also catch George mowing lawns for free for people who needed it.

George enjoyed spending the little time off he gave himself on the golf course. Tuesdays were for golfing in the Elks league with his friends. He also loved traveling with Carol and some of their closest friends to beach resorts in Mexico, and Aruba, where he would find some stray animal who needed to be rescued in his socks & sandals. You always knew Fantasy Football season was coming with George. Even with all he had going on, George always made time for what was most important to him and that was his family.

George held many titles in his life, but his favorite role was being ‘Papa’. He loved nothing more than spending time with his grandson, Aiden. He was always there for him, and loved cheering him on at his Wednesday night basketball games.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 from 4:00pm – 8:00pm at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, Rhode Island.

Mass of Christian Burial will be on April 12, 2023, at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph’s Church, Mann Ave at Broadway, Newport. Burial will be private.

There will be a celebration of George’s life at 12:00pm at the Elks Lodge 104, 141 Pelham St., Newport, following Mass at St. Joseph’s.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in George’s name to the Rogers High School Athletic Department. Please make checks payable to Rogers High School (in the memo line indicate ‘Athletics’ and ‘George Leary’). Please mail checks to Rogers High School, 15 Wickham Road, Newport, RI 02840.