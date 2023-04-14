Gene Francis Bucci, age 76, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away on April 12, 2023 at home. He was the husband of Hilda (Dube) Bucci.

Gene was born and raised in Newport, RI. He was a graduate of Rogers High School, and Salve Regina University.

Gene is survived by his wife Hilda Bucci, his children; Lisa Hadley, of South Kingstown, Gina D’Aguanno and her husband Jason, of East Greenwich, Jeffrey Bucci, of Portsmouth, his brother; Lawrence Bucci, and Grandchildren; Taylor Hadley, Kyle Hadley, Grace D’Aguanno, Annabella D’Aguanno.

Gene is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Ralph Bucci.

When you try to think of how to measure someone’s life…it is really an impossible task. How do you measure someone’s life in words? I don’t believe that you can, but I believe it is measured in how you affect others, give to others, teach others,and love others. Gene did all of these things for those that were blessed enough to have known and loved him.

His love, dedication, and pride for his family were evident in all he did. He fiercely loved his wife Hilda. They would have been married 56 years in June. His children, and his four grandchildren were his world. He put his family first everyday in everything he did. He loved to fish. He loved New Hampshire and Disney. The Mouse was his favorite. He dedicated 32 years to The City of Newport as a Police Officer and Detective when he retired. He then continued to work until his illness made it impossible.

It is evident that Gene was special to everyone. He was kind, persistent, and tenacious, even as his illness made the things that he wanted to do impossible, he never complained. An obituary for a 76-year-old man who was so vibrant and taken from us too soon is full of amazing memories wrapped in love, grace, and gratitude by all of those whose lives he touched. Gene was the best! His thoughtfulness was unrivaled. He had a fun and playful side that few got to see. He was known to play Santa for his grandkids.

He leaves a legacy of love and kindness. He was the salt of the earth kind of man. He left the world better than he found it. He would want you to take the vacation, take the day off, don’t take life too seriously for in the end what we worry about doesn’t really matter. Live without regret. Gene’s life is an unfinished story. It is unfinished in his family, his children and his grandchildren who carry on his memories.

Dad, I hope you are up there driving in the convertible with the wind in your hair. Eating a coffee ice cream cone. No more suffering. The past few years weren’t how you ever wanted to live. I am honored to have been part of your dance. “For a moment, all the world was right. But how could I have known that you’d ever say goodbye. And now I’m glad I didn’t know the way it all would end, the way it all would go. Our lives are better left to chance. I could have missed the pain, but I’d have had to miss the dance.” -Garth Brooks

Gene’s wishes were that services be private. A celebration of his life will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers we ask that you take your family out for a great meal and hold them close