This April, stores, and businesses throughout Newport have gone totally Daffy, bestowing a bright yellow, festive aura to their windows and storefronts for Newport in Bloom’s Annual Daffodil Days Window Decorating Contest.

A record 51 entries for the contest were received and judged. “This was such an enthusiastic and creative display of civic pride,” said Newport in Bloom Chair Joan Jacobs. “Having Newport dressed in its finest, daffiest yellow makes for a marvelous springtime welcome for visitors and residents alike.” (See the list of winners listed below.)

Now it’s up to the Public to vote for the PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARD – their favorite daffodil-decorated window.

Have a favorite decorated window? Click here to view all the entries and vote for your favorite Window Display in Newport in Bloom’s People’s Choice Award competition. (One vote per person.) Better yet, visit the stores in person to view first-hand how each business chose to get their daffy on.



Encourage friends, families, and employees to vote for their favorite!



Voting will continue through April 30. The People’s Choice winner will be announced on May 2nd.

Here is the list of winning merchants and businesses:

Best Overall Window: LeMay & Co. Antiques and Estates (pix attached)

148 Bellevue Ave, Newport, RI 02840

Best Overall Container: Kiel James Patrick Flagship Store (pix attached)

3 Bowens Wharf #3004

Most Daffy:

William Raveis

268 Bellevue Ave.



Spring Spirit Award:

Bowens Wharf Co.



Shopping District Winners

Bellevue Area:

1. Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Commonwealth

208 Bellevue

2. La Forge Casino Restaurant

186 Bellevue

3. International Tennis Hall of Fame

194 Bellevue

Upper Thames Area:

1. The Black Dog

240 Thames

2. Wish

80 Thames

3. The Groom Room

68 Broadway

Lower Thames Area:

1. Brahmin

22 Bannister’s Wharf

2. Newport Mansion Store on Bannister’s Wharf

1 Bannister’s Wharf

3. Groovy Gator Kids

474 Thames



Honorable Mentions:

Michael Hayes, X + O, Cutie Curls Boutique, The Black Dog General Store (Bannister’s Wharf), Newport Antiques & Treasures, Style Newport, The General Store.

Source: Newport In Bloom