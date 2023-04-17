On Saturday, the Newport Rhode Races Marathon, Half Marathon and 5K hosted over 3000 participants at the annual running event. Runners began and completed their journey at Easton’s Beach, touring the “city-by-the-sea” on foot and taking in the flower-filled spring sights.

Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong joined in the festivities, starting all three races. In the marathon, Matt Homich was the victor of the men’s division with a time of 2:37:15. In the women’s division, Casey Nelson took first place with a time of 3:01:51. In the nonbinary field of athletes, Sam Butler won their division with a time of 2:54:06. Alexandra Roll set a new course record for the women’s half marathon, clocking in at 1:18:54.

In addition to these winners, the following runners stood on the podium in their events and divisions:

● Joseph Bohlke, 2nd in the men’s marathon with a time of 2:46:46

● Paul Criado, 3rd in the men’s marathon with a time of 2:48:36

● Kassandra Spitler, 2nd in the women’s marathon with a time of 3:08:42

● Irene Shin, 3rd in the women’s marathon with a time of 3:11:00

● Concetta Puleo, 2nd in the nonbinary division of the marathon with a time of 3:40:37

● Avery Martin, 3rd in the nonbinary division of the marathon with a time of 3:43:24

● Tyler Opdycke, 1st in the men’s half marathon with a time of 1:10:59

● Philip Le Brun, 1st in the nonbinary division of the half marathon with a time 1:34:39

● Jordan Mazza, 1st in the men’s 5K with a time of 16:21

● Kerry Krause, 1st in the women’s 5K with a time of 19:14

Full results can be viewed here.

“Our events are all about celebrating the beauty and community of our state, and Rhode Island was really showing off this weekend in Newport,” said Susan Rancourt, co-founder of Rhode Races. “We’re so proud to see participants of all ages and abilities accomplishing their goals and enjoying all that this city-by-the-sea has to offer. Congratulations to all of our finishers!”

Participants were treated to a post-race festival, featuring music, vendors, a recovery zone, food, beverages and complimentary beer from Sam Adams for finishers over the age of 21 and complimentary coffee from local Nitro Bar. Eastern RI Conservation District and Epic Renewal assisted to bring the race to a Zero Waste Event as the event celebrated Earth Month.

Newport Rhode Races occurs in conjunction with the Annual Newport Daffodil Days Festival, and the courses will pass along many of the over 1.2 million daffodils that bloom through Newport in the spring. Participants are treated to free race photos, free post-race massage, tech t-shirts, and finisher medals. The marathon course is USATF certified and is a Boston Marathon Qualifier. The race will return next year on Apr. 13, 2024. Registration is set to open on July 1, 2023.

For more information on Rhode Races, visit www.rhoderaces.com and follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m , and YouTube.