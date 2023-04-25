The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority today announced the following lane closures:

  • Traffic heading eastbound (towards Newport) on the Newport Pell Bridge will be one-lane from 9 am on Thursday, April 27th until 4 am on Friday, April 28th. 
  • Traffic heading westbound (towards Jamestown) on the Newport Pell Bridge will be one-lane from 9 am until 12 am (midnight) on Thursday, April 27th.

