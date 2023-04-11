Discover Newport today announced that it has welcomed three new members to its Board of Directors. Keri Cronin, representing Warren, Peter Connerton, representing Middletown, and Patrick Fitzgerald, representing the restaurant industry in Newport, has been appointed to serve three-year terms.

“The new board members are committed to advancing our mission to promote and encourage tourism and create a positive economic impact throughout our nine coastal communities,” said Evan Smith, Discover Newport President, and CEO in a statement. “I look forward to working with these three exceptional professionals.”

Cronin is also a member of the Warren Town Council. She has been the co-owner of DISH, a boutique in Warren, for 20 years. She is the co-chair of Discover Warren, a downtown merchant’s group.

Connerton, former chief of The Newport Fire Department, is a member of the Middletown Council. During his tenure as fire chief, he also served as Newport’s Emergency Management Director.

Fitzgerald has an extensive culinary and business background. He serves as a managing partner of Sardella’s Restaurant and SSR Corporation. He also co-founded Fitz-Sar LLC, a real estate holding company.

The Discover Newport Board of Directors is comprised of 18 members with representation from the nine municipalities within Newport and Bristol Counties and five specific industry appointments.