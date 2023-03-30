

In celebration of 43 years in business, Sardella’s will be offering original menu prices from the 1980’s on select dates in April!

Sardella’s Italian Restaurant was founded by former mayor of Newport, Richard Sardella, in 1980. Newport’s oldest Italian Restaurant celebrated its 35th Anniversary in 2015 by offering its 1980 menu and pricing to the public for just one day, in 2016 they have expanded the offer to include three days. In 2017, Sardella’s began offering their 1980’s prices over four days, every Thursday in April. That new tradition has since continued annually.

“Come Celebrate 43 Years of Fine Food & Friends!,” Sardellas recently shared on Facebook. “Every Thursday during the month of April, we will be offering the original menu with entrée choices and pricing from 43 years ago when it all began!!! *Dine in only”

Sardella’s 43rd Anniversary menu will be offered on April 6, 13, 20, and 27. Reservations are limited, call 401-849- 6312 or visit http://sardellas.com/reservations/