Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty today announced the listing of 30 Sandy Point Farm Road in Portsmouth for $5,830,000.

The listing agents for the property are Judy Chace and Kylie McCollough of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty.

30 Sandy Point Farm Road Portsmouth. Photo Credit: Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty

One of the last vestiges of the original 280-acre Vanderbilt Estate that stretched from East Main Road to the Sakonnet River, Sandy Point Stables was built beginning in 1860, with completion in 1902. Reginald “Reggie” Vanderbilt ordered the construction of the 24-stall stables, a 15,000 square foot indoor riding arena, grooms’ quarters, and a guest lounge.

30 Sandy Point Farm Road Portsmouth. Photo Credit: Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty

The structure features three separate rooflines, with cupolas at the 60’ peak of the riding ring to allow for ventilation. A member of the Board of Directors of the American Horse Shows Association (now known as USA Equestrian), Vanderbilt had the complex constructed to house his show horses, and show horses have remained in residence continuously since.

“This listing offers an opportunity for new stewardship of this truly iconic property,” says Kylie McCollough in a statement.