Rep. Alex S. Finkelman has been nominated by House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi (D-Dist. 23, Warwick) to attend the 2023 Emerging Legislative Leaders Program held by the State Legislative Leaders Foundation. The program will take place from July 10 to July 13 at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville.

“It’s an honor to be nominated by Speaker Shekarchi for this exciting opportunity to collaborate with and learn from legislators across the country. The challenges we are facing here in Rhode Island are happening all over the country and this program is a chance to find out what’s working and not working in other states in order to best position Rhode Island and its residents for the future,” said Representative Finkelman (D-Dist. 74, Jamestown, Middletown).

The Emerging Legislative Leaders Program is designed specifically for the next generation of leaders in the country’s state legislatures. The program is held every July on the campus of the University of Virginia, in partnership with the distinguished Darden School of Business.

Up to 50 state legislators from across the nation take part in four days of challenging classroom discussions, led by a team of professors at the Darden School.

The State Legislative Leaders Foundation is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization dedicated to professional development for the nation’s current and future state legislative leaders.

Representative Finkelman was elected to the Rhod​e Island House of Representatives in November 2022 and he is a member of the House Corporations Committee and the House Small Business Committee. He is the Owner/President of The Egis Insurance Group, specializing in insurance, consulting, and employee benefits. Representative Finkelman previously served on the Jamestown Zoning Board.