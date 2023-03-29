Sondra Weston Davis, 83, died Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Village House Nursing Home, Newport. Born in Newport, RI, on September 19, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Thomas W. and Loretta (Majors) Weston. She is survived by her two children, Rodney P. Davis of Coventry, RI, and Jennifer L. Davis of Augusta, ME, her brother Robert K. Weston and sister-in-law Arlene C. Weston and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was predeceased by sisters M. Loretta (Weston) Wells, Donna J. (Weston) Early, Dawn C. Weston, and brothers, T. Gordon Weston, Ronald B. Weston, Gerald S. Weston, John K. Weston, Clyde K. Weston, and Lawrence R. Weston.

Sondra graduated from Rogers High School in 1957, attended Rhode Island School of Design, and graduated from Sawyer School. She was employed at several jobs, including Hartford Hospital, Eppley Laboratory, Bell Telephone Co., Raytheon, WADK-AM, New Visions for Newport County, and the Newport School Department. However, the work that she truly loved and was the most passionate about was her Christian ministry, preaching and teaching about God’s Kingdom with the Newport Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Her love for Jehovah God, Christ Jesus, and hope in the Bible’s promise of a paradise earth, moved her to symbolize her dedication by being baptized in 1988 at the Divine Justice District Convention in Providence. She would later volunteer her time and energy to serve in the full-time ministry as a pioneer for over twenty years. Wanting to reach others in the community, she happily learned Spanish to help even more learn about the good news of the Kingdom.

Sondra’s interests were as deep as they were wide. She loved to entertain and show hospitality to family and friends as she was a fantastic cook and baker. Like many in her family, she was very artistic and loved to sketch, draw, oil paint, as well as knit and sew. Music was a rich interest of hers from attending the Jazz Festival to concerts in Kings Park but especially singing Kingdom Songs in meetings and assemblies with her spiritual brothers and sisters.

The family is filled with gratitude to the staff of Village House Nursing & Rehabilitation Center for their loving care of Sondra over the past five years.

Sondra’s memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 2:00 pm at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 36 Hillside Avenue, Newport, RI 02840. For those who can not attend in person, arrangements have been made for the memorial service to be viewed remotely via Zoom. The Zoom credentials are: Meeting ID: 875-5255-8793, Password: 348-788.

If anyone wants to listen over the telephone you can dial, 929-436-2866 and obey the prompts for Meeting ID, cell phone number, & password.