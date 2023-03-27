Mary (Correira) Barretto, 95, of Portsmouth died on March 25, 2023, with her family by her side.

She was the wife of the late Joseph George Barretto.

Born on April 5, 1927, in Fall River, MA, she was the daughter of the late Manuel and Sylvania (Pimental) Correira.

Mary was a communicant of St. Anthony’s Church and a member of the Tiverton Senior Center and the Portsmouth Multipurpose Senior Center.

She is survived by her children, Joseph Barretto of Portsmouth, RI, Pauline Hayes of Swansea, MA and Geraldine Barretto of Plymouth, MA, six grandchildren, two great-grandsons, and many nieces and nephews.

She was the mother of the late Wayne Barretto of Portsmouth, RI., and the sister of the late Manuel Correira, Joseph Correira and Henry Correira.

Calling Hours will be held on Thursday, March 30, 2023, from 4:00-7:00 PM, in the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road Portsmouth, RI.

Her funeral will be held on Friday, March 31, at 8:30 AM from the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM in St. Anthony’s Church, 2836 East Main Road, Portsmouth RI.

Burial will be in Trinity Cemetery, East Main Road, Portsmouth.