Charles Ernest Parks, 95, of Newport, Rhode Island, died on March 15, 2023. He was the husband of June (Manchester) Parks.

Born in Baltimore, MD on November 6, 1927, he was the son of Charles and Theresa (O’Donnell) Parks.

Charles Parks was born into a family in which military service was paramount. His grandfather served as a General in WWI, his uncle, a General in WWII and Charles’ father served as a Sergeant Major, in WWI.

Master Chief Parks enlisted in the US Navy at age 17, June 4, 1945. He served his country for thirty years, aboard ten different ships to include tours in Norfolk, VA in support operations for the 2nd Space Flight Program CTF 140 and the US Naval Training Center, Bainbridge in Port Deposit, MD.

Upon his retirement from Active-Duty Service in 1975, he worked aboard the University of Rhode Island’s Research Vessel, Endeavor, retiring in 1986.

Charles’ family enjoyed his complex Christmas display of model trains and stories of the many ships he served on.

Charles was a member in good standing of the local VFW Post 406. One of his proudest moments was November 11, 2019, when the Post 406 honored him with a new flagpole and flag raising ceremony including the Color Guard from the US Naval Base, and Proclamation Statement by Mayor Jamie Bova. He was a member of USS Leyte, AOG, USS Aldebaran and USNTC Bainbridge Associations.

Charles is survived by his wife, June Parks, his children; Karen Cardin, his sister; Dorothy Parks, his sister-in-law; Yvonne Parks, Grandchildren; Cory Lima, Erin Ballard, Victoria Britt, and William Thornsbury, and greatgrandchildren; Riley and Collyn Lima, Bryce Ballard and Amelia Britt. Charles will also be missed by his nephews; Kevin, Thomas, Brian, Steven, Gary and Michael Parks, and his nieces; Michelle Kutta and Gail Brieamann.

Charles is preceded in death by first wife; Carrie Parks, his parents; Charles and Theresa Parks, his son; Dennis Thornsbury, his brothers; John W. Parks, James R. Parks, and Richard J. Parks and his niece; Barbara Parks.

A Graveside Funeral Service with Military Honors for Mr. Parks will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 10:00am at Newport Memorial Park, 123 Howland Ave., Middletown.

A Memorial Mass at Bliss Four Corners, 1264 Stafford Rd., Tiverton, RI will immediately followhis burial at 11:30am.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mr. Park’s memory to Bliss Four Corners Church.