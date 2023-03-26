Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Rhode Island using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the twelve months ending February 2023. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. All 43 cities and towns with data available were included in the list. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $141,273 over the last 12 months.

All 50 cities on the list are in the Providence-Warwick, RI-MA metro area.

Read on to see which cities made the list.

Stacker

#43. Providence

– Typical home value: $334,007

– 1-year price change: +$18,181 (+5.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$129,576 (+63.4%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#42. Cranston

– Typical home value: $362,798

– 1-year price change: +$21,104 (+6.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$105,887 (+41.2%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#41. Warwick

– Typical home value: $336,580

– 1-year price change: +$23,044 (+7.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$102,141 (+43.6%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#40. Pawtucket

– Typical home value: $315,522

– 1-year price change: +$20,695 (+7.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$109,417 (+53.1%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#39. East Providence

– Typical home value: $344,155

– 1-year price change: +$21,595 (+6.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$106,550 (+44.8%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#38. Woonsocket

– Typical home value: $306,635

– 1-year price change: +$17,775 (+6.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$106,267 (+53.0%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#37. Cumberland

– Typical home value: $420,313

– 1-year price change: +$24,695 (+6.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$115,695 (+38.0%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#36. Coventry

– Typical home value: $364,483

– 1-year price change: +$26,101 (+7.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$116,036 (+46.7%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#35. North Providence

– Typical home value: $335,354

– 1-year price change: +$17,924 (+5.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$115,655 (+52.6%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#34. Johnston

– Typical home value: $355,999

– 1-year price change: +$22,004 (+6.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$114,726 (+47.6%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#33. West Warwick

– Typical home value: $321,531

– 1-year price change: +$22,960 (+7.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$109,620 (+51.7%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#32. South Kingstown

– Typical home value: $567,407

– 1-year price change: +$50,166 (+9.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$205,076 (+56.6%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#31. North Kingstown

– Typical home value: $515,605

– 1-year price change: +$37,184 (+7.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$165,692 (+47.4%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#30. Westerly

– Typical home value: $492,018

– 1-year price change: +$32,663 (+7.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$166,948 (+51.4%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#29. Newport

– Typical home value: $747,956

– 1-year price change: +$45,464 (+6.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$292,903 (+64.4%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#28. Central Falls

– Typical home value: $282,435

– 1-year price change: +$17,300 (+6.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$113,702 (+67.4%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#27. Lincoln

– Typical home value: $455,930

– 1-year price change: +$25,636 (+6.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$127,243 (+38.7%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#26. Burrillville

– Typical home value: $377,384

– 1-year price change: +$22,423 (+6.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$116,466 (+44.6%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#25. Bristol

– Typical home value: $475,564

– 1-year price change: +$33,436 (+7.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$141,650 (+42.4%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#24. Portsmouth

– Typical home value: $550,211

– 1-year price change: +$27,875 (+5.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$172,709 (+45.8%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#23. Middletown

– Typical home value: $611,704

– 1-year price change: +$54,199 (+9.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$213,493 (+53.6%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#22. Smithfield

– Typical home value: $412,046

– 1-year price change: +$23,377 (+6.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$106,468 (+34.8%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#21. Tiverton

– Typical home value: $441,541

– 1-year price change: +$40,392 (+10.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$151,488 (+52.2%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#20. Narragansett

– Typical home value: $680,786

– 1-year price change: +$52,940 (+8.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$259,683 (+61.7%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#19. Barrington

– Typical home value: $620,064

– 1-year price change: +$52,537 (+9.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$188,314 (+43.6%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#18. East Greenwich

– Typical home value: $653,824

– 1-year price change: +$46,995 (+7.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$186,866 (+40.0%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#17. North Smithfield

– Typical home value: $429,989

– 1-year price change: +$28,970 (+7.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$125,334 (+41.1%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#16. Scituate

– Typical home value: $446,816

– 1-year price change: +$29,853 (+7.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$125,506 (+39.1%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#15. Warren

– Typical home value: $416,782

– 1-year price change: +$22,433 (+5.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$116,417 (+38.8%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#14. Glocester

– Typical home value: $404,840

– 1-year price change: +$24,709 (+6.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$117,671 (+41.0%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#13. Hopkinton

– Typical home value: $392,483

– 1-year price change: +$15,680 (+4.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$103,959 (+36.0%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#12. Richmond

– Typical home value: $424,930

– 1-year price change: +$20,051 (+5.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$116,537 (+37.8%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#11. Charlestown

– Typical home value: $570,052

– 1-year price change: +$30,440 (+5.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$193,493 (+51.4%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#10. Greenville

– Typical home value: $411,849

– 1-year price change: +$22,263 (+5.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$97,895 (+31.2%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#9. Exeter

– Typical home value: $496,550

– 1-year price change: +$40,068 (+8.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$154,938 (+45.4%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#8. West Greenwich

– Typical home value: $475,680

– 1-year price change: +$38,548 (+8.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$151,701 (+46.8%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#7. Foster

– Typical home value: $442,237

– 1-year price change: +$41,547 (+10.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$145,636 (+49.1%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#6. Manville

– Typical home value: $342,654

– 1-year price change: +$22,484 (+7.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$113,364 (+49.4%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#5. Jamestown

– Typical home value: $908,223

– 1-year price change: +$49,346 (+5.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$288,860 (+46.6%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#4. Little Compton

– Typical home value: $811,982

– 1-year price change: +$56,965 (+7.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$264,108 (+48.2%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#3. Kingston

– Typical home value: $516,645

– 1-year price change: +$39,467 (+8.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$134,530 (+35.2%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#2. Bradford

– Typical home value: $354,300

– 1-year price change: +$17,298 (+5.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$85,155 (+31.6%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#1. New Shoreham

– Typical home value: $1,459,987

– 1-year price change: +$141,273 (+10.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$543,042 (+59.2%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA